2 Huge Dinosaur Sci-Fi Movies are Now Streaming Free (But They Won’t Be for Long)

If time has proven anything, it’s that dinosaurs aren’t just for kids. Prehistoric beasts have continued to dominate the big screen and be fan favorites with audiences of all ages across decades, from One Million Years BC to the ’80s animated classic The Land Before Time and 2025’s sci-fi action thriller Primitive War. Sci-fi and dino fans hoping to revisit some of the best in the genre can now stream two massive 2010s dinosaur blockbusters on Tubi, but they’ll need to act fast.

Both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom are now streaming free on Tubi. The Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led movies, which chronicle the disastrous fall of a theme park on Isla Nublar and the aftermath of it, helped relaunch the iconic dinosaur franchise that began with Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park in the ‘90s and delivered giant box office wins. Colin Trevorrow’s 2015 movie grossed $1.6 billion worldwide to become the third highest-grossing film of all time, while its 2018 sequel took home $1.3 billion worldwide. Unfortunately, after joining Tubi on February 1st, both movies are on the platform’s “leaving soon” list, meaning they likely have an end-of-the-month expiration date.

The Jurassic World Era Takes the Iconic Dinosaur Franchise to New, Grittier Heights

Spielberg’s 1993 classic launched what would become one of the most successful, groundbreaking, and enduring multimedia franchises in cinema history, and the Jurassic World era has managed to take that to all-new heights. Beginning with Jurassic World in 2015, which secured the franchise’s second-highest critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 72%, the franchise has delivered back-to-back blockbusters and shifted from its original focus on survival-thriller tension to one with higher stakes and more CGI-driven dinosaur action and violence. With Jurassic World, the universe has expanded to cover grittier elements, from black-market dinosaur sales to genetic manipulation, giving way to the introduction of some of the most terrifying dinosaurs yet, like Jurassic World’s Indominus Rex and Fallen Kingdom’s Indoraptor.

While the quality of the Jurassic World films has faltered after the first, similar to the original trilogy, the movies are fun, high-spectacle films that maintain the franchise’s core formula and bridge the gap between classic nostalgia and new narratives. All four films deliver intense large-scale dinosaur action, stunning CGI and dinosaur designs, and charismatic leads, making them fun, rewatchable movies. Their jurassic box office successes have guaranteed the franchise’s future, with reports indicating that a sequel to Jurassic World Rebirth is in the works.

Where to Stream Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom After They Leave Tubi?

Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom are leaving Tubi and stomping onto a rival platform next month, guaranteeing their continued availability on streaming. Both films are set to start streaming on Netflix on March 1st, followed by the arrival of Jurassic World: Dominion on March 3rd. Jurassic World: Rebirth is scheduled to arrive on the platform a few days earlier on February 28th. This means that Netflix, which also streams the original series Chaos Theory and Camp Cretaceous, will be the streaming home of all four Jurassic World movies beginning early next month, softening the blow of Jurassic World and Fallen Kingdom’s impending Tubi departures.

