Every Ghostface in Scream, Ranked by Kill Count (#1 Is From the Worst Movie)

There have been 13 Ghostface killers who have murdered people in the Scream franchise. There was a 14th in Greg Bruckner, but he died before killing anyone. That said, the Scream franchise began in 1996 as a self-referential horror series, blending the classic slasher genre with new victims who understand the tropes thanks to watching movies. The big difference is that the Ghostface killers are more human-like than monsters like Jason Voorhees, and often they are unable to defend themselves when the victims fight back. Despite that, these killers are responsible for dozens of murders, although it is usually kept at a lower number because every movie but one had multiple killers.

It should be noted that this ranking of the Ghostface killers’ kill count lists only includes murders shown in the Scream movies, and random killings done outside of the main story are not included since there is no way to attribute them to one Ghostface or another.

13) Jason Carvey – 1

In Scream VI, the movie opens with two student filmmakers who idolize Ghostface and want to follow his lead. These were Greg Bruckner and Jason Carvey. However, since this was the movie’s opening, it was clear a surprise was in order. In this case, Jason shot and killed a professor from the college and never had a chance to kill anyone else. That is because he found his friend Greg murdered, dismembered, and stuffed in a refrigerator. He then ended up murdered by the new Ghostface killer of Scream VI, Wayne Bailey.

12) Richie Kirsch – 1

Richie Kirsch was one of the Ghostface killers in Scream V. However, he wasn’t the primary killer. Richie was only the secondary Ghostface, which explains why he only had one actual kill in the movie. The only person that Richie killed as Ghostace was Wes Hicks, after he stabbed him in the neck. While Wes was his only victim, it pushed Samantha Carpenter into a rage, as she stabbed Richie over 20 times, slashed his throat, and shot him three times. Richie is best known now as the son of Wayne Bailey, who was the killer seeking revenge in Scream VI.

11) Quinn Bailey – 1

Quinn Bailey-Kirsch was one of the three Ghostface killers in Scream VI. As her name indicates, she was the sister of Richie Kirsch, the secondary killer from the previous Scream movie. Like her brother, she was only responsible for one notable kill. Quinn was working with her father, Wayne, who was the primary killer in the film, and her only confirmed kill was when she stabbed Brooks to death. Samantha then shot and killed her, just as she had killed Richie before her.

10) Ethan Landry – 2

Ethan Landry-Kirsch was Richie, the killer in Scream V‘s brother, and he served as one of three Ghostface killers in Scream VI alongside his sister, Quinn, and his dad, Wayne Bailey. He was the last to die in the movie, and Ethan killed two people on screen, stabbing Dr. Stone in the face and then murdering Anika Kayoko. There were also four off-screen deaths possibly attributed to Ethan, but those are not included here. He only had the two on-screen kills before Kirby Reed threw a TV on his head, finally killing him.

9) Mrs. Loomis – 2

Mrs. Loomis was the primary antagonist in Scream 2, but she only actually killed two people herself, since she was using Mickey Altieri to murder people for her. Mrs. Loomis was Billy Loomis’s mother and wanted revenge for the death of her son in the first movie after he served as one of the two Ghostface killers there. However, she had a stronger grudge, since Sidney Prescott’s mother’s affair with Mrs. Loomis’s husband had caused her marriage to fall apart. Of Mrs. Loomis’s two victims, one was one of the franchise’s most beloved characters. Mrs. Loomis killed Cici Cooper and then shockingly murdered Randy Meeks.

8) Stu Macher – 4

The first Scream movie had two killers, and while some of their kills were shared, they split seven kills between them. One of the killers was Stu Macher. Unlike many of the Scream movies, Stu and Billy Loomis were friends with their victims, and part of the group that most viewers thought were possible victims. Stu killed Steven in the first scene of the movie and shared a kill with Billy of Casey Becker. Stu finally slashed the throat of Kenny. The fourth kill happened before the movie started, and while it was offscreen, Billy and Stu admitted they killed Sidney’s mother, Maureen Prescott, and framed Cotton Weary for the murder.

7) Billy Loomis – 4

Billy Loomis also had four confirmed kills in the first Scream movie. Of course, the murder that started the story before the first scene saw Billy and Stu kill Sidney’s mother, Maureen Prescott, and frame Cotton Weary for the murder. Billy and Stu shared the first major kill when they murdered Casey Becker. Billy then went on to kill his principal, Mr. Himbry, and Stu’s girlfriend, Tatum, when he crushed her with the garage door. Billy also stabbed Stu several times with a knife to cover for their crimes, but it was Sidney who actually killed Stu, and not Billy.

6) Jill Roberts – 5

Jill Roberts was the Ghostface killer in Scream 4. Her identity was the main reveal in the movie: her aunt was Maureen Prescott, and Jill hated her cousin, Sidney. Jill was also best friends with Kirby Reed and Olivia Morris, although she would eventually target them as the new Ghostface killer. Jill was working with Charlie Walker when they began their murder spree, and Jill had the most kills of the duo, with five. Her last kill was the most shocking when she killed Charlie, always planning to be the final Ghostface killer standing. She failed, as Sidney ended up killing her cousin.

5) Amber Freeman – 5

Amber Freeman was the primary Ghostface killer in Scream V. She met Richie online, and they hatched a plan to remake the original Stab movie by actually killing people and targeting two specific sisters — Tara and Samantha Carpenter. Richie was involved, but he only killed one person, and Amber was the one with the most kills. She remains notable for killing one of the most beloved characters in the entire franchise when she stabbed and killed Deputy Dewey Riley. Dewey’s ex-wife, Gale, got revenge by setting Amber on fire, and then Tara shot her in the head to finish her off.

4) Charlie Walker – 6

Charlie Walker was the primary muscle behind the Scream 4 Ghostface killer’s plans. He worked with Jill Roberts and was responsible for five kills in the film, equaling Jill. Interestingly, he had more kills than Jill until she betrayed him and stabbed him in the heart, killing him and matching his kill count. Charlie had the first kill of the movie when he stabbed Marnie Cooper, and he also killed Rebecca Walters, Olivia Morris, Deputy Hoss (shared with Jill), and Robbie Mercer.

3) Wayne Bailey – 6

The primary antagonist in Scream VI killed more people than any other Ghostface killer, except for only two. Wayne Bailey was a police detective who wanted revenge for his son’s death in Scream V. His son, Richie, was a secondary killer in the previous movie and was shot and killed by Samantha Carpenter. Wayne and his two kids, Quinn and Ethan, were responsible for nine murders, with Wayne personally committing six of them. He killed a previous Ghostface killer in Greg Bruckner and didn’t stop until Samantha stabbed him over 30 times, much like she killed his son in the last movie.

2) Mickey Altieri – 7

The primary Ghostface villain in Scream 2 was Mrs. Loomis, but she had a lackey do most of her killing for her. This lackey was Mickey Altieri, and he murdered more people in the Scream franchise than anyone but one person. While Mrs. Loomis had three of the first four kills in the movie, Mickey killed a total of seven people, starting with Maureen Evans, and then going on through two police officers. Mrs. Loomis then betrayed him by shooting him twice in the chest and shoulder. After Cotton Weary shot Mrs. Loomis in the chest, Mickey popped back up, still alive, only to have Sidney and Gale shoot him a dozen times and finish him off.

1) Roman Bridger – 9

The Ghostface killer with the highest kill count was Roman Bridger, in what was the worst movie in the Scream franchise. The reason he had the most kills was that he was the only killer in Scream 3 and had no accomplices. Roman was the illegitimate son of Maureen Prescott and Sidney’s half-brother. He hated the fact that Sidney became famous for the murders around her, and he masterminded the murders from the first movie by leaking the truth to Billy Loomis, which means he was also the reason for the Scream 2 murders as well. By his own hands, Roman killed nine people, including Cotton Weary, who was framed in the first Scream for Maureen’s murder. He also killed the man who led to his mother’s downfall before Sidney provoked Roman into a fight and finally killed her brother with Dewey’s help.

