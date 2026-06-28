New Batman Casting Report Claims DCU’s Dark Knight is Already Chosen (& It’s a Shock)

Despite the news on the DCU’s Batman movie – The Brave and the Bold – running cold for some time as Warner Bros focuses on Superman’s family and Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II, it seems we might be close to learning who has been cast as the franchise’s new Dark Knight. Rumors have attached the likes of Alan Ritchson and Brandon Sklenar to the life-changing role, but if the new report is to be believed, the choice may be a little more unexpected, which may not be a bad thing.

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Asked on his podcast about the identity of the next Batman, industry commentator John Campea has revealed he believes the DCU’s Batman has already been cast. Obviously, it’s best to keep an open mind about such reports, and Campea says he’s checking with more sources, but the name that’s come up is a surprise, and he’s had multiple sources confirm already:

“I think I know who Batman is. I think I know who DCU Batman is. I think [DC’s] cast him. I had somebody write to me about a particular person that they believe it just got cast. I get a lot of those I don’t pay attention to a lot of them. But then, I heard from somebody else who’s a little bit more well-positioned that verified that it looks like this is the guy, and they don’t know I talked to the first person at all. So, I sent that pick to a Hollywood producer I know and like what do you think? So, I think I know who it is. I’m not going to say it right now, but I will say this: it’s not a name I would’ve guessed, and I don’t think it’s a bad name, but it’s not a name I would’ve guessed. Yeah, not a name I would’ve guessed. I’m going to keep putting out feelers because I don’t want to say who I believe is going to be the next Batman until I’m a little more certain, because yeah, I don’t want to spread misinformation. So, we’ll see.”

What We Know About the Next Batman

There are already multiple Batman variants active across the various arms of the DCU: Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is officially categorized as an Elseworlds character, since he’s off in his own annex universe (and this report would seemingly dispel rumors of his DCU canonization, if it’s really a surprise). Then there’s the various animated versions set to turn up in Absolute Batman, Dynamic Duo, Batman: Knightfall, and Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 (all of whom are distinct). And of course, we’ve already met the DCU’s Batman, briefly, in Creature Commandos in the flashback episode that established Dr Phosphorous’ tragic origin story. All anyone could really get from that cameo was that this Dark Knight has serious aura.

James Gunn has spoken about the casting of Batman a few times – or more accurately, around it. While addressing questions about Batman’s age, he kicked off speculation that The Brave and the Bold may not end up being what was originally pitched, and revealed he’d been fielding requests by actors to be considered for the role: “Wait to see the movie. Some things have changed. Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff … first of all, I can’t tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman. I think you’d have a harder time finding actors who don’t want to be Batman. He’s the one character everyone wants to play. That’s the truth.” He also revealed he had something of a wishlist of actors, and again talked about talent putting their own names forward: “I have guys I like. I have guys that are at the top of the list. One actor in particular… a pretty big star, wants to be Batman. We’ve talked about it, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

Beyond that, it’s been mostly silent, as you’d expect with the focus being on Superman and Supergirl, and Man of Tomorrow coming next. We know Batman is active in this universe, but he’s presumably tied up with events in Gotham. We’ve heard that the casting is both complex and a huge priority, and that this version of Batman is going to be – as Gunn puts it – a “f***ing maniac,” which might be the best news of all. Whoever the actor – and remember, a less obvious name has worked before when Michael Keaton was cast – nailing that volatile side will be crucial. Size doesn’t particularly matter, as much as I like the idea of a giant like Alan Ritchson playing him, because Batman has to convincingly work as a stealthy threat, and as Bruce Wayne, the actor has to blend in enough that nobody immediately guesses that the muscle-bound billionaire is the secret protector of Gotham.

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