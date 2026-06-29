Thunderbolts Sequel Speculation Heats Up, as Shock Report Names Marvel’s Movie Slate After Secret Wars

A surprising new report suggests a Thunderbolts* sequel is a priority for Marvel. Excitement is building for this year’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. Beyond that, though, attention is turning to the end of the Multiverse Saga. When the dust settles from next year’s Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel will no doubt be hitting the ground running when it comes to the X-Men. But mutants won’t be alone.

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Speaking in his latest Cosmic Circus Q&A, industry insider Alex Perez discussed Marvel’s next priorities. According to Perez, Doctor Strange 3 remains on the backburner. “Marvel’s movie focus right now is on Black Panther 3, Shang-Chi 2, Spider-Man 5, the X-Men, Thunderbolts* sequel, Blade, Midnight Sons, and the next Avengers title,” he noted.

Why Is Marvel Prioritizing Thunderbolts*?

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Thunderbolts* is largely seen as a box office failure, grossing only $382.4 million against a reported budget of $180 million. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, though, the critic and audience scores tell a very different story; the film has an 88% critic score and 93% audience score, respectively. The film had a healthy debut on streaming, and Marvel loved director Jake Schreier’s work enough to hire him for the all-important X-Men relaunch. Marvel was reportedly very impressed with Schreier’s collaborative approach, and Thunderbolts* appears to be seen as a success despite the box office.

That certainly explains why a Thunderbolts* sequel could be a high priority for Marvel – especially if the characters get major roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Florence Pugh’s Natasha Belova has become one of the central Marvel characters since her debut in Black Widow, and that trend is sure to continue going forward. It seems Marvel may have finally landed on a non-Avengers, non-X-Men franchise, albeit one that – amusingly – is considered a “New Avengers” team in-universe.

Looking beyond this, though, Perez’s comments do ring alarm bells. Personally, I think Marvel’s approach during the Multiverse Saga has often been quite disappointing; characters have been introduced, and then vanished into development hell for years (Shang-Chi and Moon Knight being the best examples). Marvel simply hasn’t had the bandwidth to handle the sheer numbers of MCU characters who’ve debuted in the MCU since Avengers: Endgame, and the problem may well get worse when the X-Men arrive. It’s possible Black Panther 3 could introduce Storm, helping with this issue, but time will tell.

Spider-Man 5 was always going to be another top priority, of course, given Brand New Day‘s early ticket sales suggest a record box office. Director Destin Daniel Cretton’s incredible work promises what may be the best MCU Spider-Man film so far, while he’d naturally be keen to return for Shang-Chi 2. More amusing, though, is chatter about Blade and the Midnight Sons. Marvel’s been struggling to get the horror corner of the MCU off the ground since Mahershala Ali was announced as Blade in 2019, and only time will tell whether Marvel can ever get that off the ground.

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