Major DCU Batman Actor Rumor Gets a Divided Response From Dark Knight Fans

It’s the DCU question everyone wants answered: who will play the DCU’s Batman? It’s surely only a matter of time before the DCU’s focus shifts away from the Superman family and towards Batman. Recent reports claim the Dark Knight has officially been cast, although industry insider John Campea refused to say who; all he’d say is that it’s not a name he’d have guessed.

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New rumors claim Batman makes an appearance in Clayface, which would make sense given the character is a member of Batman’s rogues’ gallery. According to these reports, Tom Brittney has been cast for the role. A British actor and producer, Brittney is known for UnREAL, The Five, and Grantchester. Interestingly, Brittney was a front-runner for the part of Superman; back in November 2024, James Gunn himself responded positively to the idea. “That is a great ******* actor,” he noted in a social media reply.

The Batman Fandom is Divided Over Tom Brittney as Batman

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Unsurprisingly, the DCU fandom is pretty much divided over the idea. On the one hand, Brittney has always been a popular fancast; he certainly gained traction after Gunn’s comment back in 2024. There’d be a fantastic light and shade contrast between Brittney’s Batman and David Corenswet’s Superman, which would make a World’s Finest / The Brave and the Bold style collaboration all the more exciting. It would also make perfect sense to use Clayface as a way of introducing the DCU’s Batman – or, perhaps, Bruce Wayne. It’s easy to imagine a scene where Clayface is mixing with Gotham’s movers and shakers while in disguise, and encounters Wayne.

I'd LOVE Tom Brittney as Batman in the DCU. https://t.co/7WqvCJAG4D pic.twitter.com/PbEimJOvKy — James Prescott: Superhero & Punk Rocker (@JamesPrescott77) June 28, 2026

That said, some have expressed strong criticism of the idea. The core issue is that this Batman is supposed to be an older version of the Dark Knight, old enough to have his own Bat-Family around him (including Damian Wayne). That was supposed to be the main difference between the Matt Reeves and James Gunn iterations of Batman, allowing them to both release at the same time (and explaining why Pattinson’s Batman could not be part of the DCU). To be fair, it is entirely possible some plans have changed, and that the DCU has pivoted towards the longevity of a younger actor who could play the role for a longer time. We’ll have to wait and see.

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Genuinely my only argument against Pattinson's Batman being the DCU Bruce was "He's already on Damian, it makes no sense to cast a Bruce who looks so young"



WHY ARE THEY CASTING A GUY YOUNGER THAN PATTINSON- FUCK THAT NVM GET PATTINSON IN THEN — Kai !! (@KaioYeen) June 29, 2026

One thing does seem certain, though. Whether this rumor is true or not, it’s only a matter of time before James Gunn himself comments on it. He tends to be quite vocal on social media, calling out reports when they’re inaccurate. That’s probably why Campea was initially hesitant to discuss the names he’d heard; because he knew he’d be in for a public correction if he was wrong. These rumors are circulating now, and Gunn will certainly speak out.

The timing of all this is particularly interesting; the rumors come at a difficult time for the DCU, with Supergirl‘s disappointing box office casting an unpleasant shadow over the franchise. Many anticipate the DCU to pivot a little, back towards some of the major brands, and this feels like good timing for a Batman casting announcement. We’ll soon see whether DC deliver on that.

Do you think Tom Brittney would be a good Batman? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!