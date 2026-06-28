Supergirl’s Ending Changed Because the Writer Didn’t Understand the Original 

There was a moment at the end of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book where an elderly Ruthye approaches Krem, years after he was brought to justice for the murder of her father. The entire comic book storyline had Supergirl trying to preserve Ruthye’s innocence, and Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira chose not to include that scene in the movie. For one thing, jumping so far into the future wasn’t something they wanted to do in the movie. However, the biggest reason was that Nogueira didn’t understand the ending and misinterpreted what Tom King and Bilquis Evely did at the end of the story. As a result, the movie had Supergirl do something that never happened in the comics.

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In an interview with Variety, Nogueira said she felt the ending of the comic slightly betrayed Ruthye’s growth, because she thought Ruthye killed Krem. “I find it’s quite a dark ending of the comic,” Nogueira said. “He essentially has changed, and she kills him anyway, because she still just has this anger, and you understand there’s this element of deserve, right?”

What Actually Happened at the End of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

Ruthye never kills Krem in the comic book story, and in fact, it is Ruthye who stops Supergirl from killing him in the first place. In the interview, Nogueira said that Supergirl wanted to be the one to bring Krem to justice without burdening the child with his death. However, when Supergirl raised her sword to kill him, Ruthye yelled for her to stop, and she said that she had learned what they needed to do. In the comic, Ruthye says, “I too had the sword above him. But I could not bring myself to his wretchedness.” This then led to the massive time jump, where Ruthye was an elderly woman, and Supergirl was coming to visit her.

The reason Supergirl was there was to free Krem from his imprisonment. He had changed and apologized for everything he had done so many years before. He apologized to Supergirl and then turned to apologize to Ruthye, asking for her forgiveness. That is when Ruthye hit him in the head with her cane, and the next two panels showed him lying there with a hand on his head as Ruthye walked away in one direction and Supergirl left with Krypto in the other direction. Nogueira believed that the hit killed him, but that was not what happened.

In a 2024 episode of the Comic Book Couples Counseling Podcast (via ComicBookMovie), King said the ending wasn’t supposed to be ambiguous at all. Ruthye didn’t stop Supergirl from killing Krem years earlier, only to kill him herself after he had served his punishment. “This is not supposed to be ambiguous,” King said. “He’s supposed to be alive at the end. That’s why he grabs his head. Ruthye does not forgive him, still f***ing hates him, bops him on the head, and walks away.”

In the comics, the most important theme was Supergirl showing Ruthye that seeking revenge was never healthy, and she didn’t want the girl to end up like her. However, Ruthye learned this and told Supergirl they couldn’t drop to Krem’s level. However, because Nogueira said that she thought Ruthye killed Krem, when she in fact didn’t, she didn’t want to get that dark at the end of the movie and take away Ruthye’s innocence. This led the movie to actually do something even worse because Nogueira had Supergirl deliver the kill shot in the movie, destroying all the growth that the Woman of Tomorrow achieved in the comics.

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