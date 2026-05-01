Cryptic KPop Demon Hunters Tweet Inspires Fan Theories

KPop Demon Hunters fans have a lot to look forward to, as not only is a sequel in development, but there is a bevy of merchandise and games on the way throughout the rest of the year. There may even be more franchise projects on the way though, as a cryptic tweet has inspired a host of fan theories about what may be coming next.

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This got started when KPop Demon Hunters star Rei Ami, who is the singing voice behind fan favorite HUNTR/X member Zoey, took to Twitter and wrote, “end of an era…on 2 the next ✨”. The “on 2 the next” part got fans buzzing, and there are a couple of prevailing theories. The first is that the end of an era part means that there won’t be any more performances of the first film’s soundtrack, which leads into the second theory that the group is now starting work on the second film’s soundtrack. The third theory is that this is a tease for an upcoming tour, but so far, there hasn’t been any announcement locking in a singular theory.

end of an era…on 2 the next ✨ — REI AMI (@reiamimami) April 30, 2026

What Should Fans Expect From KPop Demon Hunters 2?

Image via Netflix

There are a few threads from the first film that could likely carry over into the sequel, with the most prominent plot point being the Honmoon. The ultimate goal of HUNTR/X and all demon hunters is to finally create the Golden Honmoon, and while it got close during the first movie, the end of the film revealed it had yet to reach complete golden status.

That means the ultimate goal is still there to complete, but we also have several other lingering threads to explore. With Gwi-Ma defeated, who steps in as the new leader of the demons, and how will they react to their defeat at HUNTR/X’s hands? This could change a lot in how the demons approach HUNTR/X and the battles that will happen throughout the film.

There’s also the lingering effects of Jinu’s sacrifice on Rumi, as well as the Rumi’s new dynamic with Mira and Zoey now that they know about her half human and half demon origins. Then there’s what is a likely fractured relationship with Celine, as Rumi pretty much showed that Celine’s approach of just hiding everything was not at all the right approach.

There also has to be a new group to spar with, and with the Saja Boys done, it remains to be seen who that sparring partner will be. Whether that opposition takes on the form of a boy band, an all-girl group, or perhaps a soloist, they will likely come with a different style than the Saja Boys, and we can’t wait to see what the team comes up with.

KPop Demon Hunters 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but the first film is now streaming on Netflix.

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