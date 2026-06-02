8 Great Fantasy Movies You Can Now Stream Free

The fantasy genre has delivered countless iconic movies over the years. The likes of Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings established some of the genre’s most well-loved and lucrative franchises, while standalone titles such as Labyrinth and The Princess Bride endure as classics with considerable followings even years after release. Many of the best fantasy movies manage to secure lasting popularity, with many of the genre’s titles becoming timeless classics due to their fantastical charm and impressive level of immersion. In the age of streaming, when countless movies are available at the press of a button, the fantasy genre continues to thrive.

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The nature of streaming means that movies come and go from different streaming platforms, and any specific movie is in a constant state of flux as to where it can be watched. As of June 1, however, the following are all great fantasy movies that can be streamed for free. While they may not be available to do so indefinitely, they can all currently be enjoyed without any cost or subscription.

8) The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (2017)

The fact that The Killing of a Sacred Deer is a fantasy movie is often forgotten or overlooked, largely because its more fantastical elements take a back seat to its psychological horror ideas. Starring Colin Farrell as a surgeon whose family is threatened by the arrival of a young man named Martin (Barry Keoghan), The Killing of a Sacred Deer is a chilling tale. As of June 2026, it can be streamed for free on both Tubi and Pluto TV.

7) Pleasantville (1998)

There were many great fantasy movies in the 1990s, but despite an exceptional ensemble cast, Pleasantville isn’t as widely remembered as it deserves. It follows two siblings who find themselves trapped in a Midwestern town from a 1950s TV show where they upset the seemingly perfect status quo. Its fantasy elements are relatively subtle, but this excellent addition to the genre is currently available to stream free on Tubi.

6) Space Jam (1996)

There aren’t many 1990s movies as awesome or beloved as Space Jam. Placing the film squarely within any single genre is difficult, but it undeniably features several fantastical tropes and ideas, blending a sports drama story with the outlandish and fantastical comedy of Looney Tunes. It’s an iconic piece of ’90s cinema that ultimately defies all traditional attempts to classify within a specific genre, but it’s now available to stream on Tubi completely free.

5) Stardust (2007)

Stardust‘s status as a cult fantasy movie has seen it endure the years since its release with a fairly dedicated fan base, but it never really achieved the popularity it deserved. A spellbinding and fantastical story of romance and adventure, Stardust‘s exceptional cast featured rising stars Charlie Cox and Henry Cavill in the earlier parts of their respective careers. Whether you can count yourself among its dedicated fans or you let this fantasy gem pass you by, it can now be watched for free on Tubi.

4) The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Based on the comic book series of the same name, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen was nowhere near as well-respected as its source material. Even so, the fantasy film featured some of the greatest movie monsters and literary characters of all time, bringing them together in a cinematic crossover that served as an entertaining and fantastical adventure. Divisive though the movie may be, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen can be streamed free on Tubi as of June 1.

3) Beowulf (2007)

The movie adaptation of the classic fantasy story of Beowulf might have gone down in history as a box office bomb, but Robert Zemeckis’ 2007 fantasy action movie remains an enjoyable entry into the genre. With the voice talents of Ray Winstone, Anthony Hopkins, Angelina Jolie, John Malkovich, and Brendan Gleeson, Beowulf is a motion-capture animated reimagining of the Old English epic of the same name. From the beginning of June, Beowulf is available to watch for free on streaming service Pluto TV.

2) Big (1988)

Big is undoubtedly one of the most rewatchable fantasy movies of the 1980s. It stars Tom Hanks as a boy who wishes to be big, only to enjoy being transformed overnight into the body of a grown man. It’s a touching and magical movie that has been delighting audiences for generations, and will surely continue to do so while it’s available to stream on Pluto TV free of charge.

1) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Upon its release in 2023, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves turned out to be a great movie that was better than anyone expected. Taking its cues from the iconic fantasy game, Honor Among Thieves wove an epic and comedic fantasy tale, including a number of key genre archetypes. With a stellar cast, a wickedly engaging story, and a consistently hilarious tone, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is among the best movies now streaming on Pluto TV.

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