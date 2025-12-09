Picking Out Roles for the Rest of the Original Avengers in the DCU (RDJ Was Born to Play His)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe owes the original Avengers a debt of gratitude. All of them assembling in the 2012 movie was the kick in the pants the franchise needed to hit its stride, and it really hasn’t looked back since. That core group stayed together for four movies, with their farewell tour coming in Avengers: Endgame. Of course, not everyone has been able to stay away after the band broke up. Thor, Hawkeye, and the Hulk are all still playing the hero game, and even though Iron Man and Captain America are gone, their faces aren’t. Chris Evans returned to the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine as Johnny Storm, and Robert Downey Jr. is gearing up to play the variant game in Avengers: Doomsday, bringing Doctor Doom to life.

The only member of the OG Avengers cast who seems okay with leaving the MCU behind is Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow for many years. Johansson is adding numerous franchises to her portfolio, including Jurassic World and The Exorcist. But just so everyone understands just how ready she is to move on, she’s also going to work with DC on Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II. With that being the case, it’s as good a time as any to pick out roles in the DC Universe for the rest of the original Avengers.

5) Mark Ruffalo as The Question

In the MCU, Mark Ruffalo plays a character with a serious temper, Bruce Banner. However, when he’s not in Hulk form, the actor does an excellent job of playing a genius. Ruffalo loves to pick roles that require plenty of brain power, and it doesn’t hurt if there’s a mystery to investigate, such as in Shutter Island and Dark Waters. To make his transition to the DCU easy, he can play the Question, a detective who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty.

4) Jeremy Renner as Sportsmaster

It would be easy to pencil Jeremy Renner in as the DCU’s Green Arrow. After all, he knows how to handle a bow and arrow. But the easiest option isn’t always the best one, and there’s another character that would allow him to show off his skills with weapons. The DC villain Sportsmaster can turn a baseball bat into a hero’s worst nightmare, and since he’s yet to appear in a live-action movie, Renner can mold his personality however he sees fit.

3) Chris Hemsworth as Aquaman

The MCU gives Chris Hemsworth the chance to play a member of a magical royal family that rules over a fantastical land. While it would be lame if the DCU puts him in the same position, it feels like he was born to play Aquaman. Looks aside, Hemsworth has that surfer feel that would help him flesh out a character who wants to have a good time as much as he wants to save the oceans.

2) Chris Evans as Two-Face

Captain America always walks the righteous path in the MCU, so much so that, sometimes, his teammates want to fight him just because he won’t compromise his morals. Evans clearly has had enough of playing a goody-two-shoes, which is why he jumped at the chance to play Human Torch again and drop some curse words. Well, Evans can have the best of both worlds in the DCU if he plays Two-Face, a character who starts as an upstanding member of society before becoming a maniac hellbent on ruling Gotham City.

1) Robert Downey Jr. as Scarecrow

The DCU would be doing itself a disservice by having half of the original Avengers play Batman supporting characters, but this fit is just too good to ignore. Robert Downey Jr. auditioned to play Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow, in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy and lost out to Cillian Murphy. All these years later, he should get another crack at it because he’s the perfect man for the job, being able to swap from twisted to composed with ease. Whether it’s Robert Pattinson or whoever the DCU casts as its Dark Knight, there isn’t an actor in the world who would push Downey Jr. around on the big screen.

