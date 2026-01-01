Power Ranking All 6 Original Avengers Against Doctor Doom (Could Any Actually Beat Him?)

Doctor Doom’s road to victory in Avengers: Doomsday isn’t all that difficult. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has more heroes than ever before, they’re not all on the same page. For starters, the New Avengers are in a legal battle against the new Captain America, Sam Wilson, who wants the “Avengers” name used by heroes, not by former criminals on a redemption tour. The Fantastic Four could help settle the debate, but they might not be in the right headspace after their first run-in with Doom. And then there’s the X-Men, the biggest wild card among Doomsday‘s roster. While the mutants are sure to be helpful, they may end up being nothing more than cannon fodder.

All that to say, Doom is lucky that he’s joining the MCU when he is. After all, just a handful of years ago, the original Avengers were still protecting the Earth. They took on every Big Bad the MCU threw at them and made them look like fools. However, Doom is another story entirely. Here’s how all six of the original Avengers would stack up against Doom.

6) Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff doesn’t get the credit she deserves. Despite having no powers, she never backs down from a fight, even when she’s up against killer robots and aliens. Her quick thinking and agility make her a formidable force on the battlefield, and she’s equally as effective in the strategy room, helping coordinate the Avengers’ efforts after the Snap. Of course, Doom’s magic and mind would be too much for her alone to handle, but she wouldn’t go down easily.

5) Hawkeye

Like his best friend, Natasha, Clint Barton can’t lift a truck or fly. However, his aim is as good as anyone in the multiverse’s, which makes him pretty useful in a fight. The God of Mischief, Loki, learns that the hard way when he ends up on the wrong end of an arrow in The Avengers. Doom won’t fall for the same tricks, though, especially if he has magic at his side. The best that Clint can hope for is that his disdain for Tony Stark keeps him alive for a while because his new enemy looks just like him.

4) Captain America

Steve Rogers fights Loki, Ultron, and Thanos one-on-one and lives to tell the tale; very few heroes can claim those feats on their résumé. What sets Steve apart is that he doesn’t stand for injustice, no matter what form it takes. But there are some battles that not even the original Captain America is ready for. Steve is going to appear in Doomsday and likely get in the ring with Doom, but he’s unlikely to go the distance. He’s better off giving a couple of his old friends a shot.

3) Hulk

Hulk knows his place as a member of the Avengers. He punches and kicks as much as he pleases until it’s time to go home and rest. That mindset works out well for Hulk until he crosses paths with Thanos, who proves that raw strength means very little in the grand scheme of things. Since Doom probably can’t beat the Mad Titan in an arm-wrestling contest, Hulk would seem to have the edge over him. The only problem is that Hulk’s mind is not as quick as Doom’s, and that will be his downfall.

2) Iron Man

Tony Stark builds an arc reactor in a cave with a box of scraps. No one in the MCU can defeat him in a game of wits. Doom will be an interesting challenge for him, though, because, whether or not he’s a variant of his, he’s going to meet his match. Whatever plan Tony comes up with, Doom can match and probably add a few wrinkles to, since he has magic at his disposal.

1) Thor

The God of Thunder has seen more battles than most, helping his father defend Asgard for centuries and spending plenty of time with the Avengers. All that time in combat and his godly abilities make him uniquely qualified to take on Doom. What also helps his case is that Thor is very familiar with magic, meaning he may know ways to counteract it. If the Avengers can only nominate one champion to fight in Doomsday, Thor is the only choice.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

