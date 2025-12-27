Steve Rogers’ Return Means the MCU Can Finally Solve Avengers: Endgame’s Last Mystery

Avengers: Endgame secretly left one last Steve Rogers mystery, and Marvel is finally about to face it head-on given Steve’s confirmed return in Avengers: Doomsday. Sold as the triumphant end to the MCU’s first three phases, Endgame saw Captain America finally get his happily ever after. Marvel’s man out of time used time travel to return to his beloved Peggy Carter, living in domestic bliss (even if nobody was entirely sure how the temporal mechanics worked out, with the film’s writers and directors publicly disagreeing over it).

Technically, that wasn’t quite the last we saw of Steve Rogers – at least not in terms of his own personal timeline. An older Steve showed up after his missed rendezvous with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, telling them he’d lived a happy and full life, before handing the shield over to Sam. Naturally, it caused no end of trouble for the former Falcon, because he could hardly tell the world who had anointed him as “Captain America.” But, though few noticed at the time, this scene caused a big issue for the MCU as well.

Steve Rogers Shouldn’t Have Had a Shield to Give to Sam

The core problem lies in the fact Steve Rogers shouldn’t have even had a shield to give to Sam in the first place. Endgame‘s epic final battle kicked off with the Avengers Trinity – Steve Rogers, Thor, and Iron Man – trying to hold their own against Thanos himself. Steve got a much-needed power-up when he revealed he was always worthy to wield Mjolnir, but had chosen not to in the past. This granted Captain America all the power of Thor, but even this wasn’t enough. Steve was clearly out of his depth, even before Thanos called in reinforcements.

The Avengers were lucky, because Doctor Strange was working on his one-in-14-million plan to beat Thanos. The Masters of the Mystic Arts used portals to bring all the world’s heroes to the scene, plus the Guardians of the Galaxy, Wakandan armies, and more. Steve summoned Mjolnir to his hand once again, earning a grin from Thor as the ultimate Avengers army assembled at last. But, although the Avengers had undone the snap, Captain America was still battle-damaged and wounded.

He also had a broken shield. Thanos had hacked into it with brutal abandon, leaving Steve wielding a last shard as a pretty poor defense that he probably clung on to more for symbolic purposes than anything else. What’s more, when the dust settled, there was no sign the Wakandans had made a replacement for him. He traveled back in time without a shield to hand – so how did the older Steve Rogers suddenly have one to give to Sam Wilson?

Steve Rogers’ Return Means We Can Finally Learn the Origin of Sam Wilson’s Shield

Avengers: Endgame appeared to end with a happily ever after for Steve, but the fact he somehow regains his shield means the film was always implying his adventures were far from over. It’s unsurprising, then, that the new Doomsday teaser (screening exclusively offline with Avatar: Fire and Ash) shows Steve considering his old Captain America uniform before lovingly holding his newborn baby. The implication is that Steve is about to go back into action, fighting on behalf of his loved ones.

Somehow, then, Steve must regain a shield. The most likely explanation always involved multiversal shenanigans, especially in the wake of Loki, which revealed how the MCU’s alternate timelines worked. Given this is the case, it’s reasonable to assume Doomsday and Secret Wars – the climax of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga – will see Steve get his hands on a shield from another timeline. That must be the one he gives to Sam Wilson at the end of Endgame.

Ironically, this also means Endgame was not just the end of Phase 4; it was also the end of Phase 6, because Steve’s final (timeline-order) scene shows how the Multiverse Saga was always going to end. We know Steve will survive, or perhaps be brought back after an initial defeat, simply because it’s clearly already happened to him. It’s doubtful Marvel considered this when originally planning the Multiverse Saga, but this is the problem with temporal mechanics; they can easily slip you up if you’re not careful.

