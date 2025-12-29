Avengers: Doomsday Might Actually Be What Marvel Claimed Deadpool & Wolverine Was

Avengers: Doomsday has a chance to do what Deadpool & Wolverine seemingly tried to do, but actually make it mean something. There will be a lot of Marvel heroes showing up in Avengers: Doomsday, with the heroes from the MCU like Sam Wilson’s Avengers and the New Avengers, featuring the Thunderbolts, battling newcomers in the X-Men and Fantastic Four, heroes from different Earths in the Multiverse. This will go a long way in pulling all the Marvel heroes together for the first time, and it will also give the MCU a chance to do something it already tried to do in Deadpool & Wolverine.

There was a series of scenes in the post-credits of Deadpool & Wolverine that didn’t really make any sense, even though it was a sweet sentiment. That said, Avengers: Doomsday finally has a chance to give the Fox X-Men a fond farewell.

Avengers: Doomsday Can Finally Say Goodbye to Fox’s X-Men

At the end of Deadpool & Wolverine, there was a series of post-credit scenes that was a touching and heartfelt moment for fans of the Fox X-Men movies. The movie brought back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, although from a world where he felt responsible for the X-Men’s deaths. The movie also brought back Chris Evans as Fox’s Human Torch, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and even Wesley Snipes as Blade. However, the final credits roll showed some behind-the-scenes footage of the Fox X-Men movies.

This seemed a little weird, as it was a lovely montage that showed a tribute to all these great actors who played the X-Men over the years, and it seemed that Deadpool & Wolverine was a goodbye to the world of Fox’s X-Men. Having Jackman back as Wolverine again was a good reason why this might have been there, but MCU fans had to find this entire scene confusing. Deadpool & Wolverine came out in July 2024. However, The Marvels came out one year earlier, and its post-credit scene showed Monica Rambeau in a world with Fox’s X-Men (ot at least Kelsey Grammer’s Beast).

With the news that the X-Men would be back in Avengers: Doomsday, it seemed this loving tribute to the X-Men jumped the gun by two years. It also seems strange since Marvel knew they were bringing back the X-Men, so why did they pull the trigger on this tribute when many of these actors, including James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen, would be back in 2026? If anything, it was a lovely tribute, and now the MCU can actually write out the Fox X-Men on the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday, giving them the goodbye they deserve.

How Will Marvel Eliminate Fox’s X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday?

One big thing to consider when it comes to the X-Men’s eventual farewell in Avengers: Doomsday is that it might end up as a massacre. Slaughtering some beloved X-Men characters from the Fox movies might not be the best place for a loving montage like the one in Deadpool & Wolverine. That movie’s story was the perfect place to have this kind of goodbye, as the film had a happy ending. Avengers: Doomsday will not have a happy ending, so a tribute at the end of the film will be entirely out of place.

The MCU has already made it clear that the X-Men will lead their next phase after Avengers: Secret Wars, but it won’t be the X-Men teams that fans have gotten to know in the Fox movies. The MCU wants different heroes in this version of the team, so the return of original mutants like Professor X, Magneto, Mystique, Cyclops, and Beast will end up replaced in the end. This means, like it or not, the original X-Men are going to die or end up erased when Doctor Doom wipes out Earth and creates Battleworld.

With Avengers: Doomsday ending with a catastrophic moment, similar to that of Avengers: Infinity War, the post-credits scene in Deadpool & Wolverine succeeded in giving the X-Men a fond farewell remembrance. Now, Avengers: Doomsday can allow the X-Men to all go out in a blaze of glory.

What do you think?