One of the Longest-Running Stephen King TV Shows Is Streaming Totally Free

Over the course of five decades, Stephen King has made a name for himself as the King of Horror, and for good reason. Novels like Carrie, It, and Misery have significantly shaped the horror genre, but the author has also made a name for himself for those titles that aren’t outright horror. One such novel was adapted not once, but twice, first for the big screen before later being brought to TV in what would become the longest-running show based on one of the author’s books, and it can currently be watched from the comfort of your own home for completely free.

The Dead Zone, USA Network’s Anthony Michael Hall-starring adaptation of King’s 1979 science fiction thriller novel of the same name, is currently available to stream on Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service. The series aired for a total of six seasons from 2002 until 2007, and told the story of Johnny Smith, a small-twin teacher left in a coma after a car crash. When he finally wakes up six years later, he has the gift (or curse) of second site, allowing him to see both the past and future by simply touching objects and people. He uses his skill to help solve crimes

Created by Michael and Shawn Piller, The Dead Zone also starred Nicole de Boer as Sarah Anne Bracknell-Bannerman, John L. Adams as Bruce Lewis, Chris Bruno as Sheriff Walter T. “Walt” Bannerman, and “JJ” Bannerman. The show is rated fresh by the audience on Rotten Tomatoes with a 72% audience rating.

Prior to being adapted into the six-season TV show, King’s novel was adapted into a movie in 1983, the same year that also saw the release of both Cujo and Christine. David Cronenberg’s The Dead Zone follows a similar storyline and stars Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams, Tom Skerritt, Herbert Lom, Martin Sheen, Anthony Zerbe, and Colleen Dewhurst. The movie is also available to stream for free on Tubi. The free streaming service also hosts other King adaptations such as Children of the Corn, Carrie, and Trucks, among numerous others.

New on Tubi

More than just The Dead Zone, Tubi offers thousands of TV shows and movies to stream for free.

