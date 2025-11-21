7 Scenes That Perfectly Defined Hulk In The MCU

The Hulk has been a key character in the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has long been established as one of the franchise’s strongest characters. Since first being introduced in 2008 in The Incredible Hulk, the character has gone on to become both a founding Avenger and an important member of the superhero team. Although many other Hulk characters have appeared in the MCU since, the original Jade Giant remains the most beloved and important Gamma-infused figure in the franchise. His story has seen him become one of the most popular characters in the MCU, and he has undergone a considerable evolution since his first appearance.

Though Hulk has only appeared in one solo movie in the franchise, his role in every MCU Avengers movie has made him one of its most prominent heroes. Despite his relative lack of solo stories, the Hulk is one of the MCU’s most developed characters, as his narrative arc has seen him change considerably since his introduction. Through his tenure in the MCU, there are a handful of scenes that stand out as definitive moments in his story so far.

7) Beating Abomination – The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Some consider Abomination one of the Hulk characters ruined by the MCU, as its introduction of the character left much to be desired. However, the fight between the pair proved to be a defining moment for the Hulk, as it was the moment that Bruce Banner recognized his green alter-ego could actually do good in the world. Taking down an enemy bigger and seemingly stronger than himself for the greater good was a major moment in the Hulk’s MCU story, and one that was hugely important for his development.

6) Taking Pictures With Fans – Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Though the restaurant scene in Avengers: Endgame seems more comedic than important, it’s actually an important moment in the Hulk’s development. Seeing him pose for a photo with young fans marks a huge shift for the character, as he has gone from a seemingly dangerous Avenger to a beloved celebrity popular with even young children. It’s a scene that isn’t significant on the surface, but on a deeper level, it’s an important moment for the Hulk.

5) Battle Of Asgard – Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Thor: Ragnarok was an important movie for the Jade Giant, as it offered some important insight into his character. It also saw the MCU make Hulk look weak during the Battle of Asgard, especially when he attempts to take on Surtur. The battle showed not only that the Hulk was willing to charge headfirst into a confrontation with even massive cosmic villains, but also that he had clear limitations, which became especially important in his subsequent appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.

4) Gladiator Hulk – Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Another defining Hulk moment in Thor: Ragnarok came during the character’s introduction, when Thor first encounters him on Sakaar. Realizing his Avengers teammate is his intended opponent, Thor relaxes, but only until the Hulk starts attacking regardless. It’s a scene that showed the Hulk’s rage even towards his own allies, and spoke to the complex emotions he feels towards his fellow heroes. It’s one of Hulk’s best MCU fight scenes, but it’s also a moment that speaks to his deeper feelings towards both himself and other heroes.

3) Savage Hulk’s Rampage – Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Avengers: Age of Ultron saw one of Hulk’s darkest moments in the MCU, but it’s also a scene that helped define the character. Manipulated by Wanda Maximoff’s chaos magic, the Hulk goes on a rampage through Johannesburg. This sees Iron Man employ a powerful MCU weapon to fight the Hulk, resulting in a tense showdown between the heroes. It’s a scene that shows the Hulk can be as much a danger to those around him as he is an asset, and establishes exactly why he feels like such an outsider even among the other members of the superhero team.

2) The Timely Transformation – The Avengers (2012)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

One of the best moments in the MCU’s Phase 1 came in The Avengers, when Bruce Banner arrives at the Battle of New York. Declaring his secret to his teammates — that he’s “always angry” — Banner transforms at will, unleashing one of the Hulk’s most powerful MCU punches in a timely manner to the Chitauri Leviathan. It’s a moment that defined the Hulk’s cinematic potential, giving him one of his most epic and quotable movie lines to date in the process.

1) Smashing A Puny God – The Avengers (2012)

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The Avengers gives the Hulk a few chances to shine, and the Battle of New York also delivered one of his funniest moments to date. After coming face-to-face with Loki, Hulk interrupts the God of Mischief’s monologue to pick him up and repeatedly smash him against the ground, dismissing him as a “puny god”. As well as setting the Hulk up as one of the strongest MCU heroes, it also shows how little he cares for concepts such as godhood. As long as the Hulk can get his hands on a villain, he’s happy just to smash them.

