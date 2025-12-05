All 7 Most Powerful Avengers: Endgame Heroes, Ranked By How Hard They’ll Be For Doctor Doom To Defeat

The story of Avengers: Endgame remains one of the most epic narratives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not all its heroes will be able to play as important a role in the Multiverse Saga’s ending. From the very first movie in the MCU, the franchise’s story grew to encompass more characters and narrative ideas, with its first story arc coming to be called the Infinity Saga. The Infinity Saga’s story came to an end when the Avengers finally beat Thanos once and for all, although not without suffering multiple losses and making many sacrifices. Many of those heroes who were able to beat Thanos in Endgame rank as some of the franchise’s strongest heroes.

Many of them are still active in the MCU, but will likely prove less useful in the fight against Doctor Doom at the end of the Multiverse Saga. Two of the franchise’s most important leaders are no longer around, with Steve Rogers retiring and Tony Stark sacrificing himself to thwart the Mad Titan. Of those heroes set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, some stand out as a potential match for Doctor Doom, while others will almost certainly find battling the powerful villain impossible.

7) Ant-Man

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Some believe Ant-Man is a hero that the MCU should retire after Phase 6, and that could fit well with a potential showdown against Doctor Doom. Of all the heroes in Avengers: Endgame, Ant-Man just makes this list, especially with Iron Man and Steve Rogers’ Captain America out of the running. He’s relatively powerful, but compared to Doctor Doom, Scott Lang is all but insignificant, and the villain would almost certainly defeat him with ease.

6) Spider-Man

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Spider-Man was another hero present at the Battle of Earth in Avengers: Endgame who isn’t as powerful as many of his peers, but still stands out as a hero with real potential. His spider-like abilities are complemented by his remarkable intellect, making him a talented combatant and tactician. Though this has led to many great Spider-Man movie moments, it still doesn’t equate to Spidey being a match for Doctor Doom. Though the hero has a slim chance of beating the villain, it’s likely that Doom would be too much for him.

5) Hulk

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Hulk is considered by many to be a hero likely to die in Avengers: Doomsday, as he has enjoyed many years as one of the MCU’s strongest Avengers already. Avengers: Endgame notably saw Hulk reconcile his Banner and Hulk personalities into a single being, retaining the intellect of the former and the physical might of the latter. This makes him not just one of Endgame‘s strongest heroes, but one with a chance of going toe-to-toe with Doctor Doom. However, the villain still has the edge, as Hulk has proven easy to manipulate in the MCU, and Doom knows exactly how to push other characters’ buttons in order to give himself an advantage.

4) Wanda Maximoff

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

In truth, Wanda Maximoff would be higher up this ranking, were it not for the fact that she is currently dead within the MCU’s continuity. The hero turned villain after being corrupted by the Darkhold, claiming the mantle of the Scarlet Witch and establishing herself as one of the most powerful magic users in the MCU. Her chaos magic makes her a hero with a good chance of defeating Doctor Doom in a fair fight, although her chances are considerably weakened due to her being, y’know, dead.

3) Doctor Strange

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange is one of the MCU’s other most prominent magic users. While he didn’t play a huge part in the story of Avengers: Endgame, due to being turned to dust by Thanos, he did return for the Battle of Earth to help turn the tide against the villain. He’s one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU, and his impressive command of magic, combined with his resourcefulness, makes him one of the few heroes with a reasonable chance of holding his own against Doctor Doom in a fight.

2) Thor

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Thor is considered one of the MCU heroes who should be a key Avenger in the upcoming fight against Doctor Doom, and for good reason. His role in Avengers: Endgame saw him fighting for redemption against Thanos, and the God of Thunder established himself as one of the franchise’s most powerful heroes in the process. Doctor Doom would have real trouble with Thor in a battle, and would only be able to hold his own if he was prepared to combat the Asgardian’s powers with high-tech equipment.

1) Captain Marvel

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel has become the MCU’s wild card hero, as she’s effectively powerful enough to take on most villains one-on-one and come out the winner. Avengers: Endgame saw her give Thanos considerable trouble, and she’s likely to cause the same problems for Doctor Doom should the pair face off. Considering the scale of her cosmic power and her strength of will, Captain Marvel is likely to be the hero that Doctor Doom struggles the most to defeat.

