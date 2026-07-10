X-Men: Every Member of Cyclops’ Family We’ve Seen On Screen, Ranked by Power

There aren’t many members of the X-Men that can claim to be as widely known as Cyclops. Scott Summers is more than just a founding member of the iconic team of Marvel mutants, but one of its most important leaders, and a prominent character in the wider Marvel Universe. Over the years, different TV shows and movies following the X-Men have adapted Cyclops onto the screen, bringing different narrative arcs from the comics — as well as occasionally offering something more original — to life in live-action and animation. As his role within the X-Men would suggest, Cyclops often comes with a host of supporting characters, some of which are directly related to him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As well as giving us many versions of Cyclops, these adaptations have introduced several members of Scott Summers’ family. Though some have played larger roles than others, and some are more directly related and others’ links are more tenuous, each is a part of Cyclops’ family tree. We’re also only giving honorable mentions to Hope Summers, Cyclops’ adoptive granddaughter, who appears in a brief cameo in Deadpool 2, and Vulcan, Cyclops’ brother, who appeared in a non-speaking cameo in X-Men ’97 season 1, due to their respective appearances being incredibly minor.

7) Corsair

Over the course of its five-season run, X-Men: The Animated Series featured many characters. Among these was Corsair, also known as Christopher Summers, Cyclops’ star-faring father. Depicted as a cosmic outlaw who leads the space pirates known as the Starjammers, Corsair meets the X-Men while working to steal the M’Kraan Crystal from the Shi’ar Empire. His backstory involves believing that both Scott and Alex Summers, his sons, died when he and his wife were captured by the Shi’ar, eventually finding a new calling among the stars.

Corsair is by far the weakest member of the Summers family who has been featured in X-Men movies and TV shows to date. He possesses no mutant or superhuman abilities at all, and is simply a highly skilled pilot, marksman, and swordfighter. As awesome a concept as a space-faring cosmic pirate captain is, Corsair simply isn’t anywhere near as powerful as the many other members of his extended Marvel family.

6) Cyclops

A key figure in almost every live-action and animated version of the X-Men, Cyclops is a key figure in the Marvel Universe, and one of the most important leaders of the X-Men. Over the years, he has been adapted prominently in various TV shows and movies, with several different actors lending their talents to the role. Among the most memorable Cyclops appearances have been X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men ’97, as well as in the different timelines of Fox’s X-Men movie franchise.

Cyclops’ optic blasts are very powerful, and have been shown in the comics to allow him to be capable of feats of incredible strength. Even so, he ranks lower than almost all of his family members in terms of power. Much of Cyclops’ true power comes from his ability to lead, inspire, and strategize, which has often enabled him to overcome enemies who are actually far more powerful than himself.

5) Havok

In the comics, Alex Summers, better known by the moniker Havok, is Scott Summers’ younger brother. Different adaptations have played around with his backstory, though, with Fox’s X-Men franchise establishing Alex as the older brother and Scott as the younger. Havok possesses the ability to absorb cosmic energy and produce powerful plasma beams. His energy manipulation ability might seem similar to Cyclops’ optic blasts, but the specifics of their respective powers actually establish that Havok is far more powerful.

Recent classifications establish that Havok is an Omega-level mutant, meaning there is effectively no upper limit on his power. He has been shown to be capable of incredible feats of destructive force, both in the comics and in various different X-Men adaptations. One of the founding members of X-Factor, Havok doesn’t possess the same leadership qualities as his brother, but in terms of pure unadulterated power, Alex Summers is far stronger than his iconic sibling.

4) Cable

Having appeared in various animated X-Men shows and played by Josh Brolin in Deadpool 2, Cable is a fairly complex figure in terms of his power set and his connection to Cyclops. The biological son of Cyclops and Jean Grey’s clone Madelyne Pryor, Nathan Summers was infected with a deadly techno-organic virus as an infant. This forced his parents to send him far into the future, where his condition could be treated, although the residual effects of the virus effectively nullify his natural abilities of telekinesis and telepathy.

While the techno-organic virus masks his status as one of the most powerful mutant time-travelers and telepaths, when unrestrained, his upper limit rivals even some of the most powerful mutants in the Marvel Universe. Even without the use of those powers, Cable is a formidable combatant, aided by various cybernetic enhancements which grant him superhuman strength and durability. His specific ranking within the Summers family largely depends on how you weigh up the constraints on his abilities, but ultimately, he’s a very powerful mutant.

3) Madelyne Pryor

Madelyne Pryor’s biggest appearance on screen to date came in season 1 of X-Men ’97, where it was revealed that Jean Grey had actually been replaced by the clone at some time during the season 4 finale of X-Men: The Animated Series. As Jean’s clone, Madelyne’s core abilities match those of the iconic mutant: she possesses incredibly powerful telepathic and telekinetic abilities. Additionally, as the Goblin Queen, she has enhanced her abilities with demonic magic, giving her a different skill set to that of Jean Grey. As the mother of Cable, she also claims a spot on Cyclops’ family tree.

While Madelyne Pryor has the potentially to be every bit as powerful — or even more so — than Jean Grey, this isn’t actually the case. Where Jean underwent years of rigorous psionic training that allowed her to tap into the full extent of her power, Madelyne did not. She’s not quite as strong in harnessing her mutant abilities, but she does bridge much of the gap with her additional magical powers.

2) Rachel Summers

Rachel Summers is the daughter of Cyclops and Jean Grey in an alternate future established as part of the Days of Future Past timeline. She has been known by several names in the comics, but her first full on screen appearance comes in X-Men ’97 season 2, where she is known as Mother Askani. Rachel Summers inherited the psionic abilities of her mother, making her an Omega-level telepath who has also been shown to wield the Phoenix Force in the comics.

Despite possessing very similar powers to those of her mother, Rachel Summers is typically considered to be just below her in rankings of power in the Marvel Universe. Even without the Phoenix Force, Rachel is one of the strongest psychics in the wider Marvel continuity, but she lacks the experience and training that helped Jean Grey become so formidable. While Cyclops’ future daughter is far more powerful than he is, she can’t quite match up to the raw strength of her mother.

1) Jean Grey

Jean Grey is an X-Men character every bit as iconic as Cyclops, except she’s far more powerful. One half of one of the best-known couples in Marvel Comics history, Jean Grey is the long-standing love interest of Cyclops, and in many stories, his wife and the mother of his children. Her telepathic and telekinetic abilities are well known, as is her status as a rare Omega-level mutant whose power exceeds any conceivable upper limit.

While Jean Grey is most commonly conflated with her time wielding the Phoenix Force, she’s still one of the most powerful telepaths in the Marvel Universe without it. Having been adapted into various animated TV shows and live-action movies, Jean Grey is consistently one of the most powerful X-Men characters across each of these iterations. Whether its the Jean Grey of X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men ’97, Famke Janssen in Fox’s original X-Men trilogy, or Sophie Turner in the revised prequel timeline films, Jean Grey is by far the most powerful member of Cyclops’ family.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!