7 Most Terrifying Sci-Fi Shows of All Time 

The sci-fi genre has proven to be one of the most consistently popular in fiction, with its fantastical yet often plausible stories capturing the imagination of many across practically every conceivable medium. TV shows are no exception, with some of the best sci-fi TV shows standing out as some of the most well-loved series in TV history. While the basis of sci-fi remains firmly with the use of scientific ideas to create a fictional scenario, it also seems to come with scope to scare viewers. Often, sci-fi and horror seem to go hand in hand, with many sci-fi TV shows proving to be absolutely terrifying.

While some sci-fi TV shows lean heavily into the horror genre too, others do so in a far more subtle manner. In fact, despite being absolutely terrifying, some of the scariest sci-fi TV shows achieve that status without delving into horror tropes at all. Well-executed science fiction is often thought-provoking enough to prove incredibly frightening, as proven by many great sci-fi TV shows over the years.

1) Westworld

Based on the 1973 movie of the same name, Westworld stands out as one of the best sci-fi series of recent years. As a show filled with unexpected twists and turns, Westworld kept its audience guessing, and also managed to inject a layer of horror into its high-concept sci-fi premise. Its story, which focused on the moral implications of androids gaining sentience, perfectly blended sci-fi and horror, terrifying audiences in the process with a subtle yet undeniably unnerving persistence.

2) The X-Files

Image courtesy of Fox

The X-Files is another show to effortlessly blend sci-fi and horror, establishing itself as an iconic part of pop culture in the process. Its sci-fi premise, which followed FBI special agents Mulder and Scully, saw the pair investigate various unsolved and unexplainable cases with paranormal aspects. The show featured aliens, monsters, mutants, and many sci-fi plot twists, serving up consistently terrifying storylines without ever moving away from its central sci-fi premise. As such, The X-Files remains one of the scariest sci-fi TV shows of all time.

3) The Outer Limits

The Outer Limits initially ran for two seasons in 1963, before being subject to a successful 1995 revival and running for an additional seven seasons. Often compared to The Twilight Zone due to being made up of self-contained episodes in an anthology format, The Outer Limits remains a frightening part of sci-fi TV history. The show was initially made during the golden age of sci-fi, and capitalized on some of the most speculative elements of the genre, terrifying its audience in the process.

4) Three Body Problem

A recent addition to the ranks of sci-fi TV is Netflix’s Three Body Problem, an adaptation of Lui Cixin’s novel of the same name. Its premise saw the world’s scientific community rocked by the arrival of extraterrestrial life on Earth, with humanity entering a fight for survival against a far more advanced race known as the Sophons. Despite being pure sci-fi, Three Body Problem‘s story is packed with existential horror, and is permeated by a persistent sense of dread that makes it especially terrifying.

5) Stranger Things

Stranger Things is a show that needs no introduction, as it proved to be an instant success which has grown into one of the most talked-about shows in recent history. Its premise is a blend of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, following the discovery of an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down which is populated by monsters. Many of Stranger Things‘ best episodes seamlessly incorporate multiple genre tropes, with a combined focus on both sci-fi and horror. It’s undeniably a show that is terrifying and entertaining thanks to its unique blend of genres.

6) The Twilight Zone

The Twilight Zone is a sci-fi horror show that was ahead of its time, with many of its stories being considered incredibly prescient in hindsight. First airing in 1959, The Twilight Zone‘s anthology format saw it tackle various ideas, with its predominant focus being on sci-fi with occasional elements of light fantasy. Its stories, which famously featured shocking twists, brought a level of horror to the show, earning it a lasting reputation as one of the most terrifying sci-fi TV shows of all time.

7) Black Mirror

If ever there was a show that could be considered the modern successor to The Twilight Zone, it’s Black Mirror. Its premise explores fictional technology that is distinctly plausible in the modern age, serving up cautionary tales about modern society in the process. With the majority of its episodes telling standalone stories, it’s a show that combines sci-fi ideas with shocking and horrifying twists and turns, making it one of the most deeply unsettling sci-fi shows in modern television.