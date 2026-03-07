13 Years Later, Pixar is Finally Making Monsters Inc 3

Pixar is home to some of Disney’s most treasured franchises, including Toy Story, The Incredibles, and Cars. That elite group also includes the ever-delightful Monsters, Inc. franchise, which has now been responsible for two hit movies and two seasons of an animated series. While the animated series debuted in 2024, there hasn’t been a proper Monsters Inc. since 2013’s Monsters University, but after 13 years, Pixar is finally making Monsters Inc. 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news comes courtesy of a new feature from The Wall Street Journal, which breaks down Pixar’s current leadership and how that factors into the studio’s shifting focus on sequels and big franchises. In a mention of upcoming sequels like Toy Story 5, Incredibles 3, and Coco 2, it’s also stated that Pixar is developing a third Monsters, Inc. movie, according to people familiar with the matter, and if that’s true, that is truly great news.

Monsters Inc. Is Getting a Long-Awaited Sequel (And Hopefully It’s in the Present)

In 2023, Pixar released Monsters University, which featured the return of the dynamic duo known as Sulley and Mike Wazowski, but it wasn’t a sequel to the original. Instead, it was a prequel film that followed Sully and Mike when they first met and how they became best friends, so when it comes to the big screen, we actually haven’t received a proper Monsters, Inc. sequel.

Pixar has a chance to fix that with Monsters, Inc. 3, which could run with the ending of the original and show us what happens next in the lives of Sulley, Mike, and Boo. If you remember the original film, by the end of the movie, Mike is the factory’s top comedian, and Sulley is now the monster in charge of the whole thing. Boo is living her life on the other side of her door, and a time jump would be interesting to see how things have progressed since we last checked into this world.

It also might be interesting to see Mike and Sulley take a road trip into the human world, with Boo along for the ride, and that could either be with Boo as an older child or even as a teenager, and both scenarios would provide lots of opportunities for great character moments and a road trip-style story.

Both Monsters, Inc. films have been successes at the box office, with the original film earning over $255 million when it was released in 2001. Then Monsters University released to over $268 million. If the box office totals of more recent Disney and Pixar sequels are anything to go by, especially regarding Inside Out 2, then Monsters, Inc. 3 should be a blockbuster when it finally arrives.

Hopefully, we’ll get more news on Monsters, Inc. soon, but at least we know it’s happening, and more Mike and Sulley onscreen is always a great thing.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!