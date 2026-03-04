Hoppers Box Office Projections Are Best for Pixar Original In 9 Years

For decades, Pixar was as reliable a box office bet as there was in Hollywood. Whether the animation powerhouse was releasing a sequel to one of their hit films or an original title, it was all but a guarantee that audiences would show up. Things have been a little different in the 2020s. Due in part to Pixar essentially becoming a Disney+ franchise during the COVID-19 pandemic, the studio’s new releases haven’t fared as well commercially. Inside Out 2 was a massive $1 billion hit a couple of years ago, but the likes of Lightyear and Elio bombed, and even Elemental ($496.4 million worldwide) was a softer draw when compared to the titans of Pixar’s heyday. As a result, people are curious to see how Hoppers, the latest Pixar film, will fare this weekend.

Based on the latest tracking, it should get off to a strong start. According to Deadline, Hoppers is projected to earn around $88 million worldwide in its opening weekend. This would be the best global start for a Pixar original film since Coco ($104.7 million) in 2017. It’s estimated that Hoppers should earn between $36-38 million domestically and around $45-50 million internationally. Also worth mentioning is that the domestic debut of Pixar’s Onward ($39.1 million) is slightly better than the high end of Hoppers estimates.

Can Hoppers Exceed Box Office Expectations?

Image Courtesy of Disney

There was a time when an original Pixar movie could open as high as $90 million domestically (which Inside Out did in 2015). With that in mind, even considering the studio’s recent box office struggles, it can still be a bit jarring to see Hoppers projections come in as “low” as $36-38 million. Of course, these are just estimates, meaning there’s always a chance Hoppers fares better than expected and posts a larger opening. There are a few reasons to be optimistic about its box office prospects.

For starters, Hoppers is generating strong word of mouth. After enthusiastic reactions circulated on social media in late January, the full Hoppers reviews have been just as positive. As of this writing, the film has a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 97%, which is coincidentally the same mark as Coco. Critics have praised Hoppers for its infectious energy, strong humor, and heartfelt story, believing it’s one of Pixar’s best offerings in some time. Elio (83% on Rotten Tomatoes) and Elemental (73%) earned positive reviews, but the buzz didn’t seem as fervent. Hoppers feels like more of a fresh and exciting addition to the Pixar canon, which could spark demand to see it in theaters.

Hoppers also seems better positioned for box office success than other recent Pixar originals. Instead of premiering over a crowded summer movie season, it’s debuting in early March, where there isn’t as much competition. This week’s other new arrival is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride!, an R-rated monster movie riffing on Bride of Frankenstein that’s targeting a completely different demographic. The last notable animated film to open was GOAT a few weeks ago. That was a modest draw ($74.6 million domestically as of this writing), but its presence shouldn’t hurt Hoppers too much.

It would be great for Pixar if Hoppers is able to emerge as a solid box office hit. With Gatto already on the release calendar for next year, it’s clear Pixar remains interested in making new original films. However, if original movies keep bombing in theaters while sequels are successful, it could influence what Disney decides to green light. Nobody is saying Hoppers needs to break the bank and set records in order to secure the future of Pixar original films, but if it turns a profit, it’ll be a nice boost for the studio.

