15 Years Later, the Housemaid Star’s Forgotten Sci-Fi Gem Is Streaming on Hulu

2025 was a great year for movies, and The Housemaid came out of it as one of the year’s most surprising and significant box office hits. The Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar-starring psychological thriller shattered expectations by grossing over $398 million worldwide against a $35 million budget and is already smashing streaming records. As fans look ahead to a 2027 sequel, they can stream one The Housemaid star’s forgotten sci-fi gems on Hulu.

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In Time joined Hulu’s streaming lineup on April 1st, 15 years after it hit theaters in 2011. Director Andrew Nicco’s sci-fi action film stars Seyfried opposite Justin Timberlake in a dystopian 2169, where people stop aging at 25 and time has replaced money as the currency for survival. When a man is wrongly accused of murder, he teams with a wealthy heiress to topple the corrupt system. Despite being a moderate box office success with a $174 million gross against a $40 million budget, In Time was largely overlooked and has all but been forgotten in the years since its release.

Amanda Seyfried’s In Time Is the Slept-On Sci-Fi Thriller You Need To See

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In Time definitely earns the title of “slept-on film.” The movie didn’t really win over critics or general audiences, scoring rotten 36% and 51% Tomatometer and Popcornmeter scores on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the 11th-lowest-rated in terms of critic score for Seyfried. Despite being led by big-name stars and boasting an incredible behind-the-scenes crew—including cinematography by Roger Deakins, production design by Alex McDowell, and costumes by Colleen Atwood— the film failed to garner much hype and was mostly seen as a missed opportunity movie that fumbled its compelling concept. But In Time is definitely a film worth checking out.

In Time is the type of movie that has only grown more relevant in the 15 years since its release. The film serves as a metaphor for class struggle and wealth disparity and is set in a dystopian world where the rich are practically immortal, while the poor live day-to-day. That timely social commentary plays out amid a truly unique and engrossing Robin Hood-style storyline, which is driven by high-stakes chases and a tense, fast-paced atmosphere as the Timberlake and Seyfried’s characters steal time from the rich to help the poor. The movie is just an all-around stylish sci-fi flick with a high-concept idea that is surprisingly thought-provoking and highly entertaining.

What’s New on Hulu?

Hulu’s roster of arrivals this April is pretty solid. In addition to In Time, the streamer has already added movies like The Day After Tomorrow, Napoleon Dynamite, Primitive War, and the complete The Hunger Games franchise, and there’s even more to come! On April 17th, Hulu is scheduled to add the 2025 horror movie Shelby Oaks. It will be followed on April 25th by Good Boy and by the arrival of Silent Night on April 29th, with plenty of other titles joining Hulu in between.

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