2 Fast 2 Furious Legacy Trailer Released

We're taking things back to 2003 for a legacy trailer for 2 Fast 2 Furious. The countdown to the release of the Fast X trailer is upon us, and Universal Pictures is driving the hype train with a new Fast and Furious trailer each day until we reach February 10th. Yesterday brought the legacy trailer for The Fast and the Furious, the movie that introduced car enthusiasts to Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner and Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. The follow-up to that film was 2 Fast 2 Furious, which replaced Vin Diesel with Tyrese Gibson's Roman Pearce. As the legacy trailer demonstrates, 2 Fast 2 Furious welcomed several characters that would play important parts in Fast and Furious moving forward.

California kid Brian winds up in Miami, where he meets Tej Parker (Ludacris) and Monica Fuentes (Eva Mendes). They work together with the FBI to take down a notorious drug lord named Carter Verone (Cole Hauser). Each Fast and Furious legacy trailer has ended with "In __ days, the end of the road begins," signifying Fast X as the lead-up to the end of the Fast and Furious franchise as we know it.

Universal Pictures Holding Fast X Trailer Fan Event

To make an event of the Fast X trailer launch, Universal Pictures is holding a grand showcase event, "The Fast X Trailer Takeover fan event". It will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 9th, giving fans a first look at the Fast X trailer, before the trailer debuts worldwide on Friday, February 10th, at 8am PT / 11am ET.

On Thursday evening, February 9th, at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, host Maria Menounos will welcome the stars of Fast X, including Fast star and producer Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and more. Doors open at 5 p.m. pacific.

The stars will reveal behind-the-scenes stories of the franchise's most iconic moments, unveil remastered legacy versions of the Fast Saga's most unforgettable trailers, announce Fast X's top-secret new cast members (with a surprise guest), and then, for the first time, debut an exclusive look at the Fast X trailer. The trailer premiere will be followed by a once-in-a-lifetime Tuner Party experience.

Some of those "top-secret" new cast members are more than likely Jason Momoa and Brie Larson, who have already confirmed their castings.

Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19th.