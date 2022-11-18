Fast & Furious: Fast X's Massive Budget Reportedly Revealed

Fast & Furious has developed a incredibly unique place in the blockbuster landscape, with the action-adventure films boasting an epic ensemble cast and increasingly-high stakes. The flagship series in the franchise is set to culminate in a two-part finale, beginning with next year's Fast X. The film's production has become the subject of a lot of headlines over the past year, between the new cast members joining its roster, the departure of director Justin Lin earlier this spring, and reports of local boycotts surrounding the films' promotion of street racing. A new report from The Wrap adds some interesting metrics to that production, with sources cited in the report claiming that Fast X's budget has ballooned to $340 million. That's 70% more than the budget of F9: The Fast Saga, which was reported at $200 million.

If this number is true, it would make Fast X the fourth-most expensive modern film ever made, only being outperformed by Avengers: Endgame's $356 million, Avengers: Age of Ultron's $365 million, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' $379 million.

Who is in the cast of Fast X?

Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. New cast members also include Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier. Fast X is lined up to be released next year, after previously having been delayed by a month. The cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Are you excited to see Fast X? Would you want to see a female-fronted spinoff to the franchise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Fast X is poised to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.