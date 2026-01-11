20 Years on, One of DC’s Most Underrated Movies is A Streaming Hit As Fans Await The Upcoming Sequel

Just a few days ago, HBO Max brought a beloved, cult-classic comic book adaptation back to its platform. And since then, this film has skyrocketed straight to the top 10, nabbing the #8 spot on the list according to FlixPatrol. And what’s better? There’s finally a sequel on the way, if the news is to be believed.

Constantine, based on the DC Hellblazer comics, tells the story of John Constantine (Keanu Reeves), a man whose suicide attempt literally sent him to hell and back. Now, armed with the knowledge that when he dies (for real, this time), it’s a one-way ticket to Hell for him, he must earn his way back into God’s good graces while also helping Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz), a police officer investigating the supposed suicide of her twin sister. The pair soon finds themselves caught up in a fight between Heaven and Hell, and only Constantine can get them out alive.

The Sequel Might Finally Give The Film The Flowers It Deserves

Critics were not particularly into Constantine, giving it a dismal 46% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. It did perform better with general audiences, though, bringing in a 72% on the Popcornmeter. David Day of Horror Movie Talk sang the film’s praises though, saying, “The Angel Gabriel and Satan are some of the best depictions of well-known Bible characters that I’ve ever seen on screen… A breath of fresh air in today’s hyper-cookie-cutter style comic book movie world.” Tony Sokal from Den of Geek didn’t share the same opinion, countering, “Constantine gives the impression of somber shadows, but it’s too dingily distracting to leave a bleak impression.”

But despite critics’ opinions, fans are genuinely looking forward to Constanine’s sequel, which has been in the works for years. According to Deadline, the project is officially moving forward. Warner Bros. is once again teaming up with Keanu Reeves and the original Constantine director, Francis Lawrence, with a screenplay set to be written by Akiva Goldsman. About the project, Lawrence said to Collider that it has been “in the back of our minds for 20 years and just kind of percolating on ideas, and stories and characters we love, and ideas we love.” Reeves added, “We’ve been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios, and they said, ‘OK.’ So, we’re going to try and write a script.”

Are you looking forward to the Constantine sequel?