The 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Actress

2018 is almost upon us, but before we say goodbye to 2017 it’s time to recognize the greatness that this year had to offer in the realm of movies, and that’s where ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue awards come in.

The entire staff at ComicBook.com came together to vote on their favorite movie actress from the past year. As you can imagine, whittling it down wasn’t easy, and brought about more than a few, let’s call them “inspired” conversations among the staff. Still, someone has to win, but to be clear: every actress on this list is exceptional and deserves any attention they receive.

And the winner of Best Actress is…

Gal Gadot as Diana/Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman and Justice League!

2017 was filled with a plethora of amazing superhero films, but no one truly embodied their character like Gal Gadot.

Gadot was one of the highlights from Batman v Superman, but she finally had the screen to herself in Wonder Woman and didn’t waste the opportunity. Every time she was on screen, all you saw was Diana. Whether as the warrior with sword and shield in hand or as the compassionate hero looking to save as many lives as she could, this was the Wonder Woman fans had been waiting for, and those fans responded in record numbers.

It helped that Gadot charmed fans just as much as her character in the press junkets leading up to Justice League. While the movie ended up being a bit divisive, no one was upset at Gadot coming back to the role, and she was often the glue that held everything together.

When you talk about Wonder Woman now, you can’t help but think of Gadot, and that is the biggest compliment we can give.

