7 Movies to Watch After Gladiator II

When Ridley Scott announced a sequel to a great epic classic after 24 years, expectations were understandably high. With the release of Gladiator II, the film instantly caught the eye of cinema fans, earning around $460 million at the worldwide box office. The story, which currently holds the number one spot on Prime Video’s movie rankings, follows Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal), now an adult, who is captured and forced to fight as a gladiator after the Romans invade his homeland. In search of revenge and justice, he confronts the corrupt power of the Empire while struggling to survive both the arena and the political intrigues of Rome.

Filled with gripping action scenes, a well-structured narrative, and outstanding performances, the film has reignited interest in tales of ancient wars. For those fascinated by the world of gladiators and epic battles, there are several other films that explore similar themes and offer a cinematic experience on the same level. Here are seven of the best movies to watch after being captivated by Gladiator II.

Gladiator

universal pictures

There’s no Gladiator II without Gladiator, but with so many years between them, it’s likely that some in the newer generation who enjoyed the sequel in theaters might not even realize the original is basically essential viewing – especially to fully grasp the plot. Acclaimed by both critics and audiences at the time, and also directed by Ridley Scott, the film tells the story of Lucius’ father, Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a Roman general betrayed by Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). After losing his family and being forced into slavery, Maximus becomes a gladiator and sets out for revenge.

Gladiator went on to win five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor, praised for its realistic combat and its role in setting a new benchmark for historical action films. It and its sequel share many similarities – especially in their raw depiction of ancient Rome’s brutality – but they diverge in focus: one tells a story of rise and the pursuit of justice, while the other centers on downfall and the fight for freedom. If you were drawn in by the grandeur and moral weight of Gladiator II, the original is a must – whether it’s your first time or a return to where the saga began.

Gladiator is available to stream on Paramount+.

300

warner bros.

In terms of grandeur, here we’re talking about a feature film that’s just as visually massive as Gladiator II. 300 is another classic that every fan of epics should check out. Directed by Zack Snyder, it’s a stylized take on the famous Battle of Thermopylae in 480 BC, based on the graphic novel by Frank Miller. The film follows Spartan King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) and his 300 warriors as they stand against the vast Persian army led by Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro). It’s a compelling watch thanks to the themes it shares with Scott’s film – courage, sacrifice, and honor above all else.

300 became a pop culture icon and has left its mark on the action genre. Like Gladiator II, it centers on a determined protagonist who faces overwhelming odds in the name of principle. The key difference lies in the storytelling style: one leans into a dramatic and politically layered narrative set in the Roman world, while the other dives headfirst into a near-mythological atmosphere, with fast-paced, stylized battle scenes. If you’re in the mood to fully embrace the action, this one’s a perfect pick.

300 is available to stream on Apple TV+.

The Woman King

sony pictures

There are few films in this historical style with a female protagonist, but The Woman King is here to change that. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, it tells the story of General Nanisca (Viola Davis), leader of the Agojie, a unit of female warriors who defended the Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa during the 19th century. Inspired by real events, the film follows Nanisca as she trains a new generation of recruits to take on enemies threatening her land and people. The performances are outstanding, and the battle scenes pull no punches, powerfully showcasing the strength of women in leadership and combat roles.

For those who enjoyed Gladiator II, it’s like stepping into the genre from a bold, fresh perspective. Both films share the epic scale of war, emotionally charged personal journeys, and the fight against oppressive systems – but The Woman King stands out by telling a story that’s rarely seen in big-budget productions. With its shift away from male-centric narratives, it’s a perfect pick for anyone looking to keep the adrenaline high while also broadening their view of what historical epics can be.

The Woman King is available to stream on Hulu.

The Last Samurai

warner bros.

If you’re going to do a survey of the best war movies, The Last Samurai is undeniably a top contender. The atmosphere here is a bit different, as the story, directed by Edward Zwick, takes place in 19th-century Japan. The plot follows Nathan Algren (Tom Cruise), an American army captain haunted by his past, who is hired to train the Japanese imperial army in modern warfare techniques. After being captured by samurai led by Katsumoto (Ken Watanabe), he finds himself immersed in their culture and values, developing a deep respect for their way of life and questioning his own loyalty as a result.

Nominated for four Oscars, the movie is often praised for its careful direction and also boasts a striking soundtrack by Hans Zimmer. While the war scenes are intense and brutal, it stands out for its exploration of adopting and understanding new values, and how this can alter the course of one’s life. It’s a story of redemption, honor, and the clash between tradition and modernity. If you appreciated the emotional depth of Gladiator II alongside its action, this is an excellent choice.

The Last Samurai is available to stream on Prime Video.

Troy

warner bros.

Here, history is the common point between Gladiator II and Troy – though the latter benefits greatly from being based on one of the most important literary texts ever written. Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, Troy is a historical epic inspired by Homer’s Iliad, recounting the legendary Trojan War. The film tells the story of how Paris (Orlando Bloom), the Trojan prince, elopes with Helen (Diane Kruger), the queen of Sparta, sparking the fury of Menelaus (Brendan Gleeson) and his brother Agamemnon (Brian Cox), who lead a coalition of Greek armies to lay siege to Troy. At the heart of the conflict is Achilles (Brad Pitt), the most feared Greek warrior, whose rivalry with Hector (Eric Bana), the prince of Troy, leads to some unforgettable clashes.

As one of the biggest productions of its kind, the movie grossed $497 million worldwide, despite some criticism of its fidelity to the original text. For those who enjoyed Scott’s sequel, the similarities are plenty. However, Troy shifts focus away from the personal journey of a hero and delves deeper into the collision of civilizations and myths – making it even more captivating for those drawn to the tragic and fatalistic aspects of classical narratives.

Troy is available to stream on AMC+.

Ben-Hur

mgm

Winner of eleven Oscars, the stakes with Ben-Hur are high, as it is one of the greatest epics in the history of cinema. Directed by William Wyler, the film tells the story of Judah Ben-Hur (Charlton Heston), a Jewish prince in Jerusalem who is betrayed by his childhood friend, the Roman tribune Messala (Stephen Boyd). Falsely accused of attempted murder, Ben-Hur is condemned to slavery, while his mother and sister are imprisoned. After years of suffering, he returns to seek justice, culminating in the iconic chariot race, one of the most unforgettable sequences in cinema. The resemblance to Gladiator II is evident.

When it was released, the film grossed over $74 million worldwide, and while Ridley Scott has never openly admitted to drawing inspiration from this classic, the similarities are hard to ignore. Beyond the plot, both films share a strikingly similar style, particularly in their combat sequences. The main difference lies in the fact that Ben-Hur moves away from the Roman political intricacies that dominate Gladiator II, and weaves in historical and religious events. But overall, it’s an absolute must-see for any fan of the genre.

Ben-Hur is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Northman

universal pictures

Gladiator II depicts a quest for revenge, and if you’re looking for something along the same lines, The Northman is certainly your top pick (not to mention, it boasts a cast just as impressive as Scott’s film). Directed by Robert Eggers, the story is set in the 10th century and draws inspiration from the Norse legend of Amleth, following Viking prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), who embarks on a vengeful journey after his father is murdered by his uncle. Disguised as a slave, Amleth infiltrates the family’s domain in Iceland to carry out his mission.

The Northman captivates with its stunning aesthetics and its deep dive into the mystical elements of Viking culture, all while delivering the brutal action that’s key to the story. The film delves into a mythic past that predates modern civilization, exploring savagery as its origin and revenge as a near-sacred path. After watching Gladiator II, you’ll find yourself drawn into another form of personal tragedy – one that, while violent, is also rich with symbolism and deeply rooted in ancient beliefs.

The Northman is available to stream on Peacock.