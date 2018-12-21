The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Director

2018 was a great year for movies with a wide variety of stories and storytelling methods employed to give fans one of the most diverse and satisfying slates of films yet. And when it comes to who fans have to thank for the incredible movies that lit up the big screen this year, it’s the people behind the camera that take center stage: the directors.

While many of the films this year had solid direction, the staff at ComicBook.com had to make a difficult choice as to who should take home the honor of our Golden Issue Award in the field, but when it came down to it there was a clear winner.

And the winner of Best Director is…

Ryan Coogler for Black Panther!

Black Panther broke new ground for not just the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for superhero movies as a genre, and we have Ryan Coogler to thank for that. To describe Coogler as a visionary isn’t hyperbole. In Coogler’s hands, the story of Wakanda and its hero, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), came to life in a spectacular and fully realized way that wasn’t just a visual treat but something audiences could get deeply emotionally invested in as well.

And under Coogler’s direction, it wasn’t just the story of the titular hero that was told. Coogler’s vision for Black Panther was larger than just that of a superhero film. He gave the story a political weight that, thanks to its villain Erik Killmonger, resonated with fans on a personal level with how it reflected real-world issues as well.

And the icing on the cake? Black Panther broke new ground at the box office as well. The film smashed records with Coogler’s efforts proving that audiences weren’t just ready for a story like Black Panther, they were hungry for it as well.

