2021 Oscars to Broadcast from Multiple Locations

It was previously reported that the 2021 Oscars will not go virtual and that "in-person telecast will happen." Now new details about the plans for the already delayed ceremony have been revealed with Variety bringing word that there will be multiple broadcast locations for this year's telecast. The Dolby Theater, home to the Oscars since 2002, will still be one of those locations but where else the ceremony will broadcast from has yet to be confirmed. Last week brought word that the Golden Globes are traveling down a similar road with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler emceeing the ceremony from opposite coasts.

A statement from an AMPAS spokesperson to the trade reads: “In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate. To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon."

The Emmy Awards were held virtually last year with cameras present in most of the nominees homes as they awaited to see if they would win. It seems like the Oscars will be going in a different direction but no official word has been revealed about what that might entail. Variety theorized that a "Oscar bubble” might be implemented for nominees like what teams in the NBA did throughout their most recent finals match-ups in Orlando, requiring participants to isolate in one location together until the event can be carried out in relative safety. AMPAS did not confirm if this was something in the cards for the Oscars, and we likely won't know about it for some time.

Final voting for this year's Oscar nominations isn't even set to begin until next month with nomination voting taking place from March 5 - 9 and final nominations set to be announced on March 15.

Originally set for February 28th of next year, the 93rd Academy Awards have already been postponed until April 25, 2021. This delay will allow the window of competition to be extended for the awards, making the field of entries even bigger. Though typically the eligibility window runs from January to December, this year's awards will honor films released from January 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021, meaning releases like Apple TV+'s Cherry could nab a nomination despite being released two days before the eligibility window closes.

