Jurassic World Is Finally Streaming Totally Free

The seventh film in the long-running Jurassic franchise is now playing in theaters everywhere. What better time could there be to return to the start of the Jurassic World era? Wednesday, July 2nd marked the theatrical debut of Jurassic World Rebirth, and the same day saw the 2015 Jurassic World become available to stream for free.
While the entire Jurassic Park/World franchise (save for Rebirth) is available to stream on Peacock with a subscription, only one of those films can be found on a completely free service. Wednesday morning brought a horde of new movies and TV shows to Tubi’s free streaming lineup, and that wave of new additions includes Jurassic World.
Back in 2015, Jurassic World relaunched the franchise that originated with Steven Spielberg’s classic blockbuster in 1993. The first of the World films brought Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in as the new franchise leads and went on to make more than $1.67 billion at the global box office, setting itself apart as one of the biggest theatrical hits of all time.
With people going out to see Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters later this week or over the holiday weekend, this new Tubi addition provides a perfect opportunity to kick off a refresher course on the new era of the franchise.
New Movies on Tubi This Month
Jurassic World is one of dozens of popular movie titles that made their way to Tubi’s free streaming lineup on July 1st. Some other hit arrivals include Final Destination, Robocop, and Jumanji.
You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July 1st movie additions below!
