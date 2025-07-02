Jurassic World Is Finally Streaming Totally Free

The seventh film in the long-running Jurassic franchise is now playing in theaters everywhere. What better time could there be to return to the start of the Jurassic World era? Wednesday, July 2nd marked the theatrical debut of Jurassic World Rebirth, and the same day saw the 2015 Jurassic World become available to stream for free.

While the entire Jurassic Park/World franchise (save for Rebirth) is available to stream on Peacock with a subscription, only one of those films can be found on a completely free service. Wednesday morning brought a horde of new movies and TV shows to Tubi’s free streaming lineup, and that wave of new additions includes Jurassic World.

Back in 2015, Jurassic World relaunched the franchise that originated with Steven Spielberg’s classic blockbuster in 1993. The first of the World films brought Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in as the new franchise leads and went on to make more than $1.67 billion at the global box office, setting itself apart as one of the biggest theatrical hits of all time.

With people going out to see Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters later this week or over the holiday weekend, this new Tubi addition provides a perfect opportunity to kick off a refresher course on the new era of the franchise.

New Movies on Tubi This Month

Jurassic World is one of dozens of popular movie titles that made their way to Tubi’s free streaming lineup on July 1st. Some other hit arrivals include Final Destination, Robocop, and Jumanji.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July 1st movie additions below!

12 Rounds

2 Guns

8 Mile

A Most Violent Year

A Time to Kill

Alice, Darling

Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)

American Honey

Anger Management (2003)

Arrival

Arthur and the Invisibles

Baby’s Day Out

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Baywatch (2017)

Beauty Shop

Because of Winn-Dixie

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Blair Witch (2016)

Bones and All

Bringing Down the House Broken City

Cadillac Records

Clemency

Colombiana

Cuban Fury

Culture of Winning

Death Wish (2018)

Déjà Vu

Destroyer

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Don’t Tell a Soul

Dumb and Dumber

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Finding Felt

First Blood

Flashdance

Forrest Gump

Fried Green Tomatoes

Get Off My Lawn

Get On Up

Good Burger

Goon: The Last of the Enforcers

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Hot Summer Nights

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

I, Robot

Jinn

Juice

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping the Broom

Jungle 2 Jungle

Jurassic World

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Legends of the Fall

Major Dad

Minamata

Minority Report

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

No Strings Attached

Non-Stop

Obsessed (2009)

Outlaws

Pale Rider

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Pet Sematary (2019)

Phenomenon

Planet 51

Pootie Tang

Pride and Glory

Pulp Fiction

Quarantine 2: Terminal

Rango

Redemption

Richie Rich

Riddick

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rye Lane

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Son of a Gun

Southside With You

Spotlight

Sweet Dreams

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

That Awkward Moment

The A-Team (2010)

The Benchwarmers

The Birdcage

The Cable Guy

The Captive

The Core

The Da Vinci Code

The Fate of the Furious

The Final Play

The Grey

The Hills Have Eyes

The Invisible Raptor

The Longest Yard

The Menu

The Nun (2018)

The Outsiders

The Running Man

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Sorcerer and the White Snake

Thelma & Louise

Titanic

Top Five

Under the Silver Lake

Universal Soldier

War of the Worlds

When You Finish Saving the World

While We’re Young

Wrecked

Zola