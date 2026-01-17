George R.R. Martin Reveals “Abysmal” Relationship With House of the Dragon Showrunner & How It Broke Down

George R.R. Martin had his relationship break down with the House of the Dragon showrunner, and he detailed what happened between the creators. When Martin started watching HBO make his Game of Thrones stories into a television series, he had big ideas for wanting more of his ideas to be adapted. According to Martin, he wanted to see more of his ideas lasting generations thanks to books, movies, and TV shows. However, as time has gone on, Martin has seen the downside of these adaptations. From the Game of Thrones series ending in a way he disagreed with to the ongoing House of the Dragon making changes, Martin isn’t as excited as he once was.

“I have an ego,” Martin said to The Hollywood Reporter. He also said that he feels adaptations should remain as loyal as possible to the source material. While Warner Bros. legally owns Westeros, it is a world Martin created, and he wants to be respected and feel involved. However, HBO drama programming head Francesca Orsi said that they will take Martin’s suggestions into mind, but will do what is best for the show regardless. The changes for House of the Dragon have rubbed Martin the wrong way.

Martin spoke about his relationship with House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal, and he said it isn’t good. “It’s worse than rocky,” Martin said. “It’s abysmal. I hired Ryan. ”I thought Ryan and I were partners. And we were all through the first season. I would read early drafts of the scripts. I would give notes. He would change some things. It was working really well — I thought.”

This all changed in the second season. “He basically stopped listening to me,” Martin said. “I would give notes, and nothing would happen. Sometimes he would explain why he wasn’t doing it. Other times, he would tell me, ‘Oh, OK, yeah, I’ll think about that.’ It got worse and worse, and I began to get more and more annoyed.” Things got so bad that HBO asked him to stop communicating with Candal and submit his notes to them, and they would speak to the showrunner about it.

Things still didn’t change, and Martin posted a blog that revealed his discontent. HBO was not happy and contacted Martin’s publicists and demanded the post be taken down. Martin said the post was mostly praising the show, but HBO focused only on the negatives. Martin also said he planned a six-part blog series about his discontent. Martin wasn’t allowed to make any more comments, but he said that when he was involved in a call about the third season, he told HBO it was no longer his story.

What George R.R. Martin’s DIscontent Means For House of the Dragon

Image Courtesy of HBO

This is terrible news for HBO and House of the Dragon. The third season arrives this year, and the fourth season, which will be its last, will hit in 2028. However, when Martin reveals he is not happy, his fans will react in turn. The second season saw a drop in viewers, with the most-watched episode being the finale, which only saw 8.9 million cross-platform viewers, and only 1.47 million in the United States. The lowest-watched first-season episode still brought in 1.56 million U.S. viewers.

Condal had previously said that he tried to keep George R.R. Martin involved, but he said the author wasn’t willing to acknowledge the practical issues of making the television show, and he had to move on because it was his job to make the series. Martin was eventually removed from the series completely, but he was brought back a few months later, although he said he still can’t talk about it. How much control he has in the final season of House of the Dragon might determine its success or failure in the minds of fans.

