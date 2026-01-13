25 Years Later, A Major Lord of the Rings Fan Theory Has Been Debunked (But Peter Jackson Does Have Good News)

We’ve officially arrived at the silver anniversary for The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, with 2026 marking 25 years since the world premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Even though fans have been celebrating this series for that entire time, watching and re-watching the series many times over, this year feels even more special as the films return to theaters. Not only are all three of the movies rolling back to the big screen, where they were meant to be seen, but they’ll bring with them the extended editions. Clocking in at over 11 and a half hours in total, the extended trilogy is a major commitment that has proven to be rewarding for longtime fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite this increased time for watching, the extended editions are nearly two hours longer in total than the theatrical cut of The Lord of the Rings films; the fandom had an idea that perhaps there was even more to these movies, hiding deep in the mines of Moria. Dubbed “The Mithril Cut,” there was speculation, and perhaps, largely, just desire, that there may be versions of The Lord of the Rings that were extended BEYOND the Extended Editions. This speculation, like a secret Stranger Things ending, has gripped fans for some time. Now, Peter Jackson has an answer about the theory.

Peter Jackson Debunks The Lord of the Rings “Mithril Cut” Fan Theory

Speaking in a new interview with Empire, Jackson was asked about this alleged Mithril Cut, quickly dispelling the notion that such a collection of “Extended-Extended Editions” even exists.

“Are there great scenes that we never used? The answer is no,” Jackson revealed. “There are bits and pieces, I guess. But if you did an extended-extended cut, or whatever it will get called, it would be disappointing. It would be the extended cut with a few extra seconds of something here and there; it wouldn’t be worthwhile doing.”

Series co-writer Philippa Boyens confirmed that there is no such cut of the film, specifically addressing sequences like the young, clean-shaven Aragorn scene from Lothlórien that has fueled the Mithril Cut hype. “There was that,” Boyens admitted. “But there’s not a lot. There really isn’t.”

Jackson did note that even though this hyper-extension of The Lord of the Rings isn’t around, there is potential for footage that has never seen the light of day making it out there someday. Jackson noted that he hopes to create an even more thorough documentary about the making of the movies, revealing all those little extra elements of footage.

“The footage contains alternative takes, it contains bloopers, it contains a bit more of a sense of the mechanics of making the films,” he teases. “But to this day, I haven’t persuaded [the studio], because obviously it’s a big undertaking.”

Jackson is no stranger to poring over extensive footage for a documentary, though, as his two most recent projects were the Oscar-nominated They Shall Not Grow Old, which colorized and restored footage from World War I using modern technology, and The Beatles: Get Back, the eight-hour documentary of the band using unseen footage from 1969, just before their break-up. Even better for Jackson, fans will no doubt be eager to watch this one when it arrives, adding it to the rotation when they’ve completed their Extended Edition marathons.