7 Fantasy Movie Theories That Change How You Watch The Movie

Fantasy movies are typically straightforward. An evil force makes its way to a magical land and starts causing trouble. The people try their hardest to fight back, but they lose all hope. It isn’t until an unlikely hero arrives that the tide of the conflict starts to turn. Following a familiar formula doesn’t mean that every fantasy movie receives the same amount of attention, though. Some fantastical worlds just connect with audiences more than others, sending them down just about every rabbit hole they can find that houses information about their favorite lands and characters. However, not every trip is worth it.

Fans spend so much time learning about fantasy properties that they start to fill in any gaps themselves with their own theories. Most of them are hard to get behind, but a select few can spark some great conversations. Here are seven fantasy movie theories that change how you watch the movie.

7) Gandalf Wants to Use the Eagles at the Start (The Lord of the Rings)

The end of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is frustrating because a group of eagles that would’ve been helpful earlier in the series shows up and saves Frodo and Sam from a fiery death. Well, a popular theory is that Gandalf wanted to fly the Fellowship straight into the heart of Mordor at the beginning of the first movie. Bad weather got in the way, which led everyone to the Mines of Moria, where the wizard met his end.

6) Snape Kills Hedwig (Harry Potter)

Unbeknownst to Harry, his least favorite professor at Hogwarts, Severus Snape, is always looking out for him. Snape even goes to bat for Harry with Albus Dumbledore, who seems content to let the young wizard die. But some fans believe that’s only the tip of the iceberg, as they think Snape is the one who kills Hedwig during the Battle of the Seven Potters in order to protect Harry’s identity from being exposed. He never admits to it, but it would certainly be in character for him.

5) The Story Is Non-Fiction (The Princess Bride)

At the start of The Princess Bride, an older gentleman sits down with his grandson and demands to read him a novel. The tale features pirates, knights, and a magical kingdom. However, sometimes it feels like the grandpa knows a little too much about how the characters in the book are feeling. One child caught on to that fact while watching the movie and proposed that the man isn’t reading a work of fiction but a real story.

4) Dorothy Is the Wicked Witch of the East (The Wizard of Oz)

The Wizard of Oz is relevant again because of the success of the Wicked movies, which have greatly expanded the world of Oz. But the original film doesn’t reveal the identity of every character in its story, including the Wicked Witch of the East, who dies upon Dorothy Gale’s arrival. A popular fan theory claims that the Wicked Witch of the East was Dorothy’s doppleganger, and she had to die to avoid catastrophe.

3) Charlie Gets the Golden Ticket on Purpose (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory)

Most of the kids who nab golden tickets in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory are out for themselves and have vast resources at their disposal. Charlie is the only one pure of heart, which is precisely the kind of person Willy Wonka is looking for. A section of the Internet has decided that Wonka rigged the giveaway to give Charlie, who lived near the factory, a chance to win the big prize.

2) The Black Pearl’s Speed (Pirates of the Caribbean)

Nobody can sail the seas in Pirates of the Caribbean without knowing about the Black Pearl. With Captain Barbossa at the helm, it strikes like lightning and leaves devastation in its wake. The diehard fans seem to believe that it has a leg up on the competition, though. Since its crew is all dead, they don’t need to carry any provisions on the ship, which surely makes it lighter and faster.

1) Mace Windu Is Alive (Star Wars)

A galaxy far, far away is full of mysterious locations and stories. However, no part of the Star Wars tapestry needs more exploration than Mace Windu. He seemingly meets his end in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith when Darth Sidious throws him out of a window. But that moment still doesn’t sit right with a big section of the fanbase, who continue to push the idea that he’s still roaming around the galaxy.

