36 Years Later, Star Trek Might Break the Worst Possible Franchise Record By a Big Margin

In addition to the special place it holds in our hearts, Star Trek holds a number of notable world records across its sixty years of television and feature films. Guinness World Records notes that the series holds the “Most widely spoken fictional language” for its Klingon creation, plus the “Most successful sci-fi television adaptation” (a record it gives to Star Trek Into Darkness for its box office, having been based on the original Trek). That’s not even counting the expansive amount of TV episodes and characters the franchise has produced, which surely sets some kind of record that can’t be awarded because it would take too long to count.

This morning, ahead of tomorrow’s official Oscar nominations, the illustrious (derogatory) Golden Raspberry Awards have listed their nominations for the “Worst” movies of the past year. Among the films that were given this distinction were some that were expected, with the Ice Cube-starring War of the Worlds among the nominees, plus Hurry Up Tomorrow, the horror-thriller starring The Weeknd, and Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White. Star Trek was also among the nominees, with the Paramount+ feature film Star Trek: Section 31 earning five nominations. As a result, the film might be able to set a Trek franchise record that no one wants.

Star Trek: Section 31 Could Set a Franchise Record for Razzie Wins

Star Trek: Section 31 was immediately reviled upon its release, holding on to a dismal 23% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an even more objectionable 15% audience rating. In fact, there’s only one piece of Star Trek media with an even worse rating, 1989’s Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, which sits at a 22% on Rotten Tomatoes.

As a result, Section 31 earned these Golden Raspberry, or “Razzie,” nominations: Worst Picture; Worst Actress, Michelle Yeoh; Worst Supporting Actress, Kacey Rohl; Worst Director, Olatunde Osunsanmi; and Worst Screenplay. The film was one nomination away from being tied for the most nominations this year (War of the Worlds and Snow White both managed six). That said, this brings us back to the aforementioned Star Trek V, as that sequel is currently the record holder for most-awarded Star Trek movie at the Razzies, a record it set 36 years ago.

At the time of its release, The Final Frontier was nominated for six Razzies, which already gives it a leg up over Section 31, but the film also “Won” three of the awards. Star Trek V was given the distinction of “Worst Director” and “Worst Actor” for William Shatner, but was also awarded “Worst Picture.” To offer some context about the kind of films also released in 1989 that The Final Frontier “beat” in order to be named the worst movie of the year, the same year saw the release of Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, and Adam Sandler’s first movie, Going Overboard. Suffice to say, the Razzies have always been a game of kicking while down, and never actually highlighting the worst of the worst (as bad as The Final Frontier is).

All that is to say that Star Trek: Section 31 is in position to set the franchise record that nothing in the series wants to hold: the most awarded at the Razzies. Section 31 could easily tie the three wins held by The Final Frontier, or maybe even win four and take the title all for itself. But given what we know about the Razzies and their dedication as a group to kicking someone while they’re down, the winner in nearly every category will be War of the Worlds and the Snow White remake. At the end of the day, the Razzies are never about mocking the worst films of the year, but about belittling Hollywood studios and performers for any number of outside factors that are unrelated to the films themselves. Unfortunately for Star Trek: Section 31, it’s one of the current punching bags.