Michael Bay’s 6 Underground Is Now Streaming on Netflix

The Bay has officially made his Netflix debut! While much of the talk about Netflix movies during awards season is focused on films like Marriage Story, The Irishman, and The Two Popes, it’s a director known for his explosive blockbusters that will be generating all of the buzz this weekend. Michael Bay‘s first film for Netflix, 6 Underground, stars beloved Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, and it has been promised to be the most Michael Bay movie of Michael Bay’s entire career. In other words, we know it’s going to be fast-paced, action-packed, and a feature a heavy amount of things being blown to smithereens.

Fans have been wondering what they can expect from the duo of Bay and Reynolds working together, but the wait is finally over. First thing Friday morning, 6 Underground was added to Netflix around the world for all to enjoy. You can simply log on now and check it out.

6 Underground tells the story of a group of people who decide to fake their own deaths in order to fight worldwide crime as vigilantes. Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for the film:

“What’s the best part of being dead? It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead…is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you ‘no.’ 6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.”

Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese penned the script for 6 Underground. The film also stars Melanie Laurent, Payman Maadi, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, and Dave Franco.

