60 Years Ago Today, The Only James Bond To Show All 9 Double 0 Agents Released

James Bond is Agent 007, and while this is a name everyone knows him by, there are actually seven agents, one for each number. While there are nine Double O Agents, they only ever appeared in one James Bond movie together. The Double O means that the agents given these numbers have a “license to kill” when they are out on an assignment. As long as these agents complete their missions, they are not liable for any of the bad guys they killed, as long as they are successful. As for the “7,” that is just James Bond’s number, and there are several other agents mentioned in Ian Fleming’s books. However, while other agents have appeared in James Bond movies, all nine only appeared together once.

There was only one James Bond film that had all nine Double O Agents in a meeting together, and it happened 60 years ago in the James Bond movie Thunderball.

James Bond Only Brought the 00 Agents Together Once

Released in 1965, Thunderball is the fourth James Bond movie released and is based on the 1961 novel by Ian Fleming. The film follows the story of SPECTRE stealing two NATO atomic bombs and demanding £100 million sterling ot they would launch one of the bombs to destroy either a city in the United Kingdom or one in the United States, which was revealed to be Miami. The U.S. President and U.K. Prime Minister decided they had no choice but to pay the ransom unless the Double O Agents found the bombs.

This was a massively important moment, so all the Double O Agents were brought into a meeting together. James Bond was the last to arrive, and he sat in the seventh seat, since he was 007. The scene then showed all nine chairs sitting side-by-side, with the British government across the room, explaining the situation and giving the agents folders with the known information. Some of the agents were seen in the background of the shot, but James Bond was the only agent shown face-on during this scene.

This was also interesting because it was contrasted with a different scene involving SPECTRE. While the Double O Agents scene showed the secret agents from behind, and the U.K. government facing them, it was different when SPECTRE agents were shown. Here, SPECTRE Number Two, Emilio Largo, attends a similar meeting, but all SPECTRE agents are shown sitting in rows, and Blofeld’s face remains hidden while talking to them. This movie shows how both SPECTRE and the Double Os have their meetings together, and also reveals the difference in respect shown to the various agents.

Other 00 Agents Who Appeared in James Bond Movies

Of course, while Thunderball was the first time every Double O Agent appeared in a scene together at the same time, it isn’t the only time that other Double O Agents appeared in a James Bond movie. There were several films where Bond learned that Double O Agents had been killed, and they were named in those films. However, there were three moments where a Double O Agent actually played a role in the movie while still alive.

A 002 Agent was killed in The Man with the Golden Gun, and then one was actually in a scene with James Bond, as a 002 named John was training with Bond and an unnamed 004 agent at Gibraltar, and both John (002) and Agent 004 were killed. Agent 003 was found dead in A View to Kill, and Agent 009 was killed in Octopussy while dressed like a clown.

That leaves two other Double O Agents who actually played significant roles in the movies. After James Bond retired in Spectre, a woman named Nomi was assigned the OO7 role and held it until she transferred it back to Bond temporarily for the events in No Time to Die.

The most famous Double 0 Agent other than James Bond is Alec Trevelyan (Agent 006) in GoldenEye. Played by Sean Bean, the former Agent 006 is the villain in this film. In a flashback scene, he was shot and seemingly killed while on a mission with James Bond, but he faked his death and became a villain. It turned out he planned from the start of his 007 training to get revenge against the British government for sending his parents to Russia after World War II, where Joseph Stalin’s death squads killed most of these hopeful immigrants.

