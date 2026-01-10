7 Years Later, Christian Bale & Matt Damon’s True Story Movie With 92% on RT Is a Netflix Success

James Mangold may not be the first name that comes to mind when one thinks about the best directors working today, but he’s put together a very impressive filmography. Over the course of his career, Mangold has helmed one of the best comic book adaptations of all time (Logan), Oscar-nominated music biopics (A Complete Unknown and Walk the Line), and a terrific Western (3:10 to Yuma). Across a variety of genres, Mangold has displayed a consistent level of quality that makes any film of his a must-see. In fact, at the tail end of the 2010s, he directed one of the best sports movies of that decade, which has now become a major hit on Netflix.

The film in question is Ford v Ferrari, which stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale. For the week of December 29, 2025 to January 4, 2026, it was the seventh most-watched film on Netflix. On the streamer’s top 10 chart for the week, Ford v Ferrari is ahead of the likes of The Girl Who Got Away, Pitch Perfect 2, and Priscilla.

Ford v Ferrari Is a Critically Acclaimed Sports Drama Worth Watching

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Ford v Ferrari is based on the true story of the Ford Motor Company’s attempt to defeat Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race. Damon portrays automobile designer Carroll Shelby, who is tasked with building the perfect race car that can take Ferrari down. Shelby assembles a team that includes his friend Ken Miles (Bale), an intense driver with a personality that can rub people the wrong way. Shelby’s crew looks to construct a car that fully realizes their vision while working within the confines of Ford’s corporate setting. Ford v Ferrari has a meta angle to it, as it can be read as a movie about the process of filmmaking, with ambitious creatives figuring out ways to collaborate with the business suits.

2019 was one of the best years for film in recent memory, and Ford v Ferrari managed to stand out. Receiving a strong 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie earned much praise for its performances and Mangold’s handling of the racing scenes, which come across as immersive and exciting. In some ways, Ford v Ferrari makes for a nice companion piece to F1, another racing drama that thrilled viewers with its captivating set pieces. Mangold does a great job of capturing the action of Le Mans, essentially putting viewers in the car with the drivers for a captivating climactic sequence. Netflix subscribers should try to watch Ford v Ferrari on the biggest screen in their home to get the full effect. The film’s Oscar wins in Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing are a testament to the strength of the races.

As is the case with so many films, the well-constructed action sequences wouldn’t mean nearly as much if viewers weren’t invested in the story. Fortunately, Ford v Ferrari delivers in that department as well, as Mangold anchors the entire film around Shelby and Miles. Unsurprisingly, Damon and Bale give excellent performances and have strong chemistry with each other, easily coming off as old friends working on an exciting job together. There’s an underdog quality to Shelby and Miles that make them easy to root for, and the pressure they face not just from the lingering threat of Ferrari but also their bosses at Ford add stakes to the narrative (even if viewers are familiar with how the real story ended). The supporting cast is game as well, including Jon Bernthal as Ford vice president Lee Iacocca and Tracy Letts as Henry Ford II.

With Damon and Bale set to star in some high-profile titles this year (The Odyssey and The Bride!, respectively), movie fans will probably be interested in rewatching some of the actors’ earlier works for prep. Cueing up Ford v Ferrari on Netflix as soon as possible is a great way to check off an amazing film for both. It’s one of Mangold’s best efforts, and one doesn’t need to be a die-hard racing fan in order to enjoy all it has to offer.

