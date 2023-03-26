Jane Fonda Says Jennifer Lopez Injured Her While Filming Monster-In-Law and "Never Apologized"

Jane Fonda is easily one of the most distinguished actors in Hollywood. Her career spans seven decades, and she's won two Academy Awards in addition to an Emmy, a BAFTA, multiple Golden Globes, and more. She's known for films such as Barbarella and Klute as well as shows like Grace and Frankie. This year, the actor has already starred in two movies alongside her real-life pal, Lily Tomlin, 80 For Brady and Moving On. Naturally, Fonda has a lot of stories to tell about her career, and she recently revealed she has some beef with Jennifer Lopez. Back in 2005, they starred in Monster-in-Law together and it turns out Lopez might owe Fonda an overdue apology...

Fonda appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show this week alongside Tomlin to promote Moving On, and she shared a story about making Monster-in-Law. "The thing that comes to mind right away is we have a slapping scene. I slap her, she slaps me. ... Well Jennifer, as per Jennifer, she had this enormous diamond ring. And so, when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow," Fonda shared. "You know, and she's never apologized."

Interestingly, Lopez has also told this story before, but the star said she did apologize to Fonda at the time.

"[Fonda] really really went for it, and so did I, and then I punched her in the eye by mistake, right there, ouch," Lopez said in her own YouTube video back in 2019 while revisiting Monster-in-Law. "We talked about how we were going to do this over and over again," she explained. "I was so afraid to hit Jane Fonda in the face or hurt her in any way. ... She was so brazen and [said] like, 'Just hit me, don't worry about it.' ... "I was like, 'No! I don't want to hurt you. And she was like, 'Let's just go, just go for it!' ... The next thing you know [Fonda] really went for it on one of those slaps ... I just remember afterward Jane had a blood blister right at the top of her eye. My nail, like, went up into her eye. I was mortified ... I was like, 'Oh my god! I'm so sorry!'"

Has Jane Fonda Commented on Sydney Sweeney's Barbarella Remake?

Sony Pictures recently announced a Barbarella reboot was in development. The new project, which would be inspired by Jean-Claude Forest's cult-classic comic book series of the same name, will star and be executive produced by Euphoria and Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney. Recently, Fonda reacted to the news and expressed some concern.

"I try not to [think about it,]" Fonda revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Because I worry about what it's going to be. I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn't listen to. But it could have been a truly feminist movie."

