A 36-Year-Old Christmas Movie Is Now a Streaming Hit (But HBO Max Users Have Just Days Left To Watch It)

HBO Max users are running out of time to stream a beloved Christmas staple that is currently dominating the streaming charts. The platform has spent the past several weeks spreading the yuletide cheer with the arrival of Christmas classics like Elf, Christmas with the Kranks, and A Christmas Story, and subscribers seemingly haven’t been able to get enough, launching the films into the top 10 on HBO Max. As those Christmas movie marathons continue, one movie has just two weeks left before it stops streaming on HBO Max.

After joining the streaming service on November 1st, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is scheduled to stop streaming on HBO Max on December 31st. Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik and written by the legendary John Hughes as the third film in the Vacation franchise, the movie, about Clark Griswold’s efforts to have a perfect family Christmas, has been dominating the streaming charts. The film currently ranks No. 3 on HBO Max, only falling behind Christmas with the Kranks and Elf and beating out other beloved holiday titles like A Christmas Story, Bad Santa, and The Polar Express.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Is a Definitive Christmas Classic

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation was a near-instant Christmas classic after its 1989 release, and it remains a beloved holiday staple nearly 40 years later. The movie perfectly captures the messy reality of family holidays, right down to frantic attempts to create a perfect holiday, chaotic family arrivals, decorating disasters, and the enduring, if messy, love that binds families together. The movie also packs constant unforgettable scenes and quote-worthy mishaps, like the exploding septic tank and runaway squirrels, that will have you laughing out loud.

The film is all around a feel-good movie that, hilarious chaos aside, ultimately captures the heartwarming spirit of the Christmas season and family togetherness, proving that love and family relationships are more valuable than material gifts. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 72% critic score and 86% audience rating, has earned its place alongside other holiday staples like A Christmas Story and Home Alone, making its upcoming departure from HBO Max especially sad, but it thankfully won’t get the axe until after the holiday.

Where to Stream National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation After It Leaves HBO Max?

Given the enduring popularity of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, its upcoming departure from HBO Max is a major blow to the platform’s lineup. Thankfully, the film will still be available to stream. Outside of HBO Max, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation currently streams on Disney+, Hulu, and Philo and is also available to rent or purchase online.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is part of a larger six-film franchise based on Hughes’ short story “Vacation ’58,” but those films are unfortunately much more difficult to stream. The spinoff movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 2, as well as the franchise-launching National Lampoon’s Vacation and the most recent installment, Vacation, currently don’t stream and are only available to rent or purchase. Both National Lampoon’s European Vacation and Vegas Vacation are available on Philo.

