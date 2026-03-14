A Forgotten Sci-Fi War Movie Is Streaming for Free (and Fans of Netflix’s War Machine Will Love It)

Netflix’s latest sci-fi action flick, War Machine, is turning out to be a huge hit for the streamer. The Alan Ritchson starring film is a bloody, brutally action-packed war movie that is a perfect stopgap for Reacher fans eager for a new season and it’s been burning up the streaming charts. Critics seem to like it as well, with the film getting mostly positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. But once you’ve seen it, there’s a good chance you’ll want more and, fortunately, a perfect but forgotten sci-fi movie with similar themes is currently streaming for free on Tubi.

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Released in 2011, Battle: Los Angeles stars Aaron Eckhart as a U.S. Marine platoon leader who, along with various other stranded military personnel, find themselves defending Los Angeles from an alien invasion after a hostile spacecraft arrives and quickly starts trying to conquer not just Los Angeles, but the world. The film, which also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Ramon Rodriguez, Bridget Moynahan, Ne-Yo, and Michael Pena, wasn’t a hit with critics, though it was a box office hit. However, with the film now free to stream, more fans are starting to discover it and give it the appreciation it’s long deserved.

Battle: Los Angeles Received Brutal Reviews, But Is Really Good Sci-Fi Battle Fun

As alien invasion sci-fi goes, Battle: Los Angeles is by no means a masterpiece, but when it was released it didn’t just get panned by critics, some of the reviews were pretty brutal. Roger Ebert notably gave the film a dismal half star rating, advising male audiences to tell their friends who liked the movie that they were “idiots” and advised women whose dates liked the movie to break up with them. However, that level of negativity in terms of reviews hardly seems warranted. While the movie did take some of its inspiration from a real-life event — Battle of Los Angeles, the rumored attack on the United States by Imperial Japan during World War 2 that was ultimately chalked up to being nothing more than a weather balloon gone awry and a lot of overreaction and misinformation — Battle: Los Angeles is never that serious. It feels more like a video game come to life, mixing military action with aliens.

It’s that fundamental simplicity that makes Battle: Los Angeles simply a straightforward sci-fi war movie. There’s no overarching message about humanity (other than, perhaps, that they’re in over their heads when it comes to this alien invasion), no terribly complicated science. Instead, it’s just lots of explosions and battles and fighting with an alien aggressor and a solid performance Eckhart. It’s just fun, particularly if you’re into movies like that. And it seems that there is definitely an audience for that sort of fun. Battle: Los Angeles is currently listed in Tubi’s “most popular” category and is still in the streamer’s top ten overall.

What Else is New on Tubi in March?

If you’re looking for more sci-fi to watch this month, Tubi has you well-covered. In addition to Battle: Los Angeles, the streamer added Ad Astra (perfect for fans eagerly awaiting Project Hail Mary), Bicentennial Man, Chappie, Ex Machina and many more.

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