A Quiet Place: Day One Stars Talk Bringing Scripts With Minimal Dialogue to Life

A Quiet Place: Day One star Joseph Quinn says that in spite of having very little dialogue in his new movie, the dialogue that was there was important, and the script was so descriptive that it didn't feel smaller or lighter, just like a different filming experience. The prequel, which stars Lupito Nyong'o, Djimon Hounsou, and Joseph Quinn, reportedly earned the rating for "terror and violent content/bloody images." Set in the world of A Quiet Place, the movie is set to depict how a big city deals with an attack by giant monsters who hone in on sound to stalk people as prey. The first two films in the franchise centered on a family, with director John Krasinski playing the father. Hounsou serves as the connective tissue between this prequel and the other films.

A Quiet Place: Day One is being directed by Pig helmer Michael Sarnoski, making it the first film in the franchise not directed by Krasinski. When Krasinski first revealed that he wouldn't be directing the prequel, he said that Nichols was his first choice to take over.

"That was a very interesting spot to be in, where the dialogue was very effective, and kind of punched through a lot of subtext," Quinn told ComicBook. "It was very communicative in a way that was urgent, I guess, because the only reason you're going to talk in an environment like this, which is perilous if you make any noise, is when it's absolutely urgent. The rest was up to us to kind of fill that in."

Paramount has been pretty cagey about the plot of the movie, with the tagline -- "Discover why our world went quiet" -- being all there is to the movie's official synopsis.

"That's not a horror movie, not really. I might get in trouble for saying that," Wolff told Discussing Film earlier this year. "It's from the director of Pig, this film I did, so it's very...it's more a drama. It's weird going from a $2 million movie to a $100 million movie, and working with the same director and in the same proximity [as the other actors]. There's only about four or five characters in it. So it was kinda like making Pig, just on a massive scale."

A Quiet Place: Day One is set to release in theaters on June 28.