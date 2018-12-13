‘A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’ Trailer Released

StudioCanal has released the official trailer for A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, due in theaters in 2019.

It’s close encounters of the herd kind in Shaun’s new movie, out in theaters four years after the previous installment, which grossed more than $100 million worldwide on a budget of around $25 million.

This time around, there are some science-fiction things going on, as strange lights over the quiet town of Mossingham herald the arrival of a mystery visitor from far across the galaxy… but at nearby Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun has other things on his mind, as his mischievous schemes are continually thwarted by an exasperated Bitzer.

When an impish and adorable alien with amazing powers crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure, setting off on a mission to shepherd the intergalactic visitor home before a sinister organisation can capture her…can Shaun and the flock avert Farmageddon on Mossy Bottom Farm before it’s too late?

Hold on to your seats as we blast off on an exciting and heart-warming sci-fi comedy adventure that takes us from Mossy Bottom all the way into deep space, via a car wash!

Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon is Directed by Richard Phelan and Will Becher, Written by Jon Brown and Mark Burton, Produced by Paul Kewley with Executive Producers Mark Burton and Richard Starzak, Peter Lord, Nick Park and David Sproxton.

Shaun the Sheep was first seen in Nick Park’s Academy-Award winning Wallace and Gromit film A Close Shave and Shaun, the world’s most famous sheep continues to enthrall television audiences in over 170 countries.