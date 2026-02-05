A Superman Star’s Overlooked Sci-Fi Movie Just Landed on Free Streaming

Superman was one of the biggest movies of 2025. The James Gunn directed film revitalized DC’s live-action offerings and excited fans with a new take on the titular hero, but it wasn’t just the Big Blue Boy Scout that fans came away impressed by. The film’s villain, Lex Luthor had quite a few fans, too, and for good reason, Nicholas Hoult delivered an impressive and, at times, delightful performance and fans are already eager to see him return for the sequel, Man of Tomorrow. But if you were impressed by Hoult’s Superman performance and don’t want to wait for the sequel, the actor has an impressive filmography and, in particular, there’s a forgotten sci-fi romance you need to check out.

Released in 2015, Equals stars Hoult as Silas, a man living in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world where everyone is emotionless and feeling is treated like a disease. Things begin to get complicated for Silas when he meets Nia (Kristen Stewart), a fellow citizen that he begins to notice experiencing emotions and feeling things for himself. The film also stars Guy Pearce and Jacki Weaver and while it wasn’t a critical success, it’s still worth a watch for its stylish sets and Hoult’s performance. The film arrived to stream free on Tubi on February 1st.

Equals Has a Similar Story to Many Dystopian Sci-Fi, But Leans More Into Romance Than Most

When it comes to Equals’ general premise, it’s not exactly original. The idea of an emotionless society with the concept of feeling being forbidden, criminalized, or treated like a disease that needs to be cured isn’t new. It is a key part of the premise of another underrated sci-fi film, 2002’s Equilibrium, and even some popular novels, including Lauren Oliver’s Delirium trilogy. What sets Equals apart, however is that its story is more focused on the relationship between Silas and Nia and Silas’ journey in terms of dealing with his feelings and the consequences of being found out. It’s a dystopia that is much more person-based rather than one that focuses on a shadowy or sinister government system and a need to revolt against it.

This much more personal focus is, in some respects, more thought-provoking than larger sci-fi dystopias that push their characters towards revolution and it works very well when it comes to Hoult and Stewart’s performances. Their portrayals of people who are not allowed to feel or even have contact but are trying to adjust to both feeling and feeling for one another feels natural. There are a few twists in particular that Hoult’s reactions to as Silas are simply outstanding. Of course, this isn’t to say that Equals is a great film. Some of the critical complaints are valid. It does have some pacing issues and it’s hard not to compare it to other films and stories with similar themes, but it’s definitely a sci-fi that has flown under the radar and now that it’s free to stream on Tubi, it’s the perfect time to check it out.

