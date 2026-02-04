February 13th Is Going To Be an Amazing Day for Sci-Fi Fans

Mark your calendars, science-fiction fans, because you’re about to get more than just love and affection for Valentine’s Day 2026. This year, the sci-fi genre will be giving moviegoers their own “Barbenheimer” double-feature event, with two indie sci-fi films, led by two fan-favorite casts, that will both be debuting in theaters on February 13th, the day before Valentine’s Day. So, if you and/or your beau are sci-fi heads, you already know what gift you should be considering: buying some tickets.

Cold Storage and Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die will both be released on February 13, 2026. And both are worth sci-fi fans checking out, as they offer interesting cast ensembles and some very talented filmmakers taking more of an indie route.

2 February 2026 Sci-Films Are Both Critical Darlings

Cold Storage comes from aspiring film director (and TV veteran) Jonny Campbell, with a script from screenwriting legend David Koepp, whose credits include Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible (1996), Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002), and Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds.

The ensemble cast is even more interesting, with Stranger Things star Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) sharing the leading role with Barbarian (2022) star Georgina Campbell. The film is a sci-fi-horror-comedy about “Travis (Keery) and Naomi (Campbell), two employees at a self-storage facility built atop a former military base, whose night shift transforms into a nightmare when a government-sealed parasitic fungus escapes from the underground levels. As temperatures rise, the microorganism unleashes its brain-controlling, body-bursting mayhem on anything in its path. The duo must join forces with a weathered bioterror operative to contain the threat before it triggers humanity’s extinction.”

Also popping up in the film are major screen veterans Liam Neeson, his former mother-in-law Vanessa Redgrave (Mission: Impossible), and Lesley Manville (The Crown), all adding a curious dose of acting pedigree to this project. Also making an appearance is Smile star Sosie Bacon (daughter of Kevin Bacon), as well as other UK and/or Australian actors, rounding out the cast. Cold Storage sounds like the sort of sci-fi-horror many fans can get down with, as it will have a lighter touch. It currently holds a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score after its first wave of reviews, with the consensus that the cast and story are fun, easy, and the screentime is brief enough for it to be “harmless” B-movie fun.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die is a film coming from a much more established director: Gore Verbinski, best known for the American remake of The Ring, Disney’s original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy, and Johnny Depp’s animated film Rango. Verbinski is working off a script by Matthew Robinson, who is known for consistently solid (if underrated) B-movies like Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Love and Monsters (2023). The story of the film sees a “man from the future (Sam Rockwell)” who “travels to the past and recruits the patrons of a Los Angeles diner he arrives in to help combat a rogue artificial intelligence.”

The sci-fi-comedy-adventure film is clearly putting a humorous spin on films like Terminator, with trailers revealing Rockwell’s character having one of the most bonkers time travel machines we’ve seen (love the Christmas lights though…). Seeing Verbinski go back to a smaller-scale of film is intriguing, and the 92% Rotten Tomatoes score is holding after multiple waves of reviews, with critical consensus comparing it to films like Mike Judge’s Idiocracy in terms of providing deep cautionary social satire, in this case, regarding humanity’s increasing dependence on digital life over real life. That said, some critics say the movie tries to do too much and is juggling too many ideas – an issue other critics deem admirable, even when thematic ideas or the narrative around them fall flat.

Cold Storage and Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die will both be in theaters on February 13th.