Abominable Tops the Box Office in Its Opening Weekend

Abominable, the latest animated feature from DreamWorks, tops the box office in its opening weekend. The film earned an estimated $5.7 million in its first day at the box office. It’s expected to earn $20 million in its first weekend. Abominable follows a teenager named Yi who discovers a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building. Yi and two friends begin an epic quest to reunite the Yeti with his family. To accomplish this goal, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain.

The film is directed by Jill Culton and co-directed by Todd Wilderman. It features the voices of Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, Tsai Chin and Michelle Wong.

Abominable has received a mostly positive critical reception, including a 4-out-of-5 review from ComicBook.com’s Rollin Bishop, who points to the film’s understanding of relationships as a highlight. “Don’t get me wrong, a lot about the film really works (the fresh animation style and use of music are both worth mentioning), but it’s Culton’s understanding of how we relate to one another that brings everything together in a soft, warm, Yeti hug,” he writes. “Once you get wrapped up in Abominable‘s loving embrace, there’s a good chance you won’t want to leave. Let’s hope it has the opportunity to become the franchise it deserves to be.”

Last week’s top earner, Downton Abbey, moves in second place in its second weekend with an estimated $14.6 million. Hustlers climbs up to the third-place spot with an estimated $11.6 million. Ad Astra and It Chapter Two are jockeying for fourth place with both films looking at an estimated $9.92 million weekend.

1. Abominable

Opening Weekend

Friday: $5.7 million

Weekend: $20.2 million

After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain.

Abominable is written and directed by Jill Culton and co-directed by Todd Wilderman. The film features the voices of Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, Tsai Chin and Michelle Wong.

2. Downton Abbey

Week Two

Friday: $4.4 million

Weekend: $14.6 million

Total: $58.6 million

Excitement is high at Downton Abbey when the Crawley family learns that King George V and Queen Mary are coming to visit. But trouble soon arises when Mrs. Patmore, Daisy and the rest of the servants learn that the king and queen travel with their own chefs and attendants — setting the stage for an impromptu scheme and other shenanigans.

A continuation of the television series of the same name, Downton Abbey is directed by Michael Engler from a screenplay written by series creator Julian Fellowes. The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton.

3, Hustlers

Week Three

Friday: $3.7 million

Weekend: $11.6 million

Total: $80.7 million

Working as a stripper to make ends meet, Destiny’s life changes forever when she becomes friends with Ramona — the club’s top money earner. Ramona soon shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the wealthy Wall street clientele who frequent the club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back.

Hustlers is written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, based on the 2015 New York magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler. The film stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B.

4. Ad Astra

Week Two

Friday: $3 million

Weekend: $9.92 million

Total: $35.2 million

Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into deep space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son — a fearless astronaut — must embark on a daring mission to Neptune to uncover the truth about his missing father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the stability of the universe.

Ad Astra is directed by James Gray from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ethan gross. The film stars Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland.

5. It Chapter Two

Week Four

Friday: $2.8 million

Weekend: $9.92 million

Total: $193.4 million

Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine, once again. Now adults, the childhood friends have long since gone their separate ways. But when people start disappearing, Mike Hanlon calls the others home for one final stand. Damaged by scars from the past, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise — now more powerful than ever.

It Chapter Two is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Gary Dauberman, and stars Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff.

6, Rambo: Last Blood

Week Two

Friday: $2.4 million

Weekend: $8.1 million

Total: $32.7 million

When a friend’s daughter is kidnapped, Rambo crosses the U.S.-Mexico border to bring her home but finds himself up against one of Mexico’s most ruthless cartels.

Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg from a screenplay written by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone. Stallone reprises his role as Vietnam War veteran John Rambo. The film also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim, Joaquín Cosío, and Oscar Jaenada.

7. Judy

Opening Weekend

Friday: $900,000

Weekend: $2.75 million

Thirty years after starring in The Wizard of Oz, beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.

Judy is directed by Rupert Goold, based on the play End of the Rainbow by Peter Quilter. The film stars Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, and Michael Gambon.

8. Good Boys

Week Seven

Friday: $590,000

Weekend: $2.1 million

Total: $80.5 million

Invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max asks his best friends Lucas and Thor for some much-needed help on how to pucker up. When they hit a dead end, Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When the boys lose the drone, they skip school and hatch a plan to retrieve it before Max’s dad can figure out what happened.

Good Boys is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, from a script he co-wrote with Lee Eisenberg. The film stars Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams.

9. The Lion King

Week 11

Friday: $385,000

Weekend: $1.7 million

Total: $540.1 million

Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau and stars the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones.

10. Angel Has Fallen

Week Six

Friday: $455,000

Weekend: $1.65 million

Total: $67.3 million

Authorities take Secret Service agent Mike Banning into custody for the failed assassination attempt of U.S. President Allan Trumbull. After escaping from his captors, Banning must evade the FBI and his own agency to find the real threat to the president. Desperate to uncover the truth, he soon turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name and save the country from imminent danger.

Angel Has Fallen is directed by Ric Roman Waugh and stars Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, Nick Nolte, and Danny Huston.