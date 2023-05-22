About My Father: Anders Holm Didn't Know His Character Was Based on a Real Person

When Anders Holm (Workaholics) took on a role in the new movie About My Father, he had no idea he was going to be playing a real-life person. The film comes by way of director Laura Terruso, working off a script by writer Austen Earl and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco – which is loosely based on Maniscalco's actual life and relationship with his father. Robert De Niro stars as Maniscalco's father, Salvo Maniscalco, Anders Holm was handed the role of Lucky Collins, one of the wealthy family members of Maniscalco's onscreen fiancée, played by Leslie Bibb.

Comicbook.com's Daily Distraction host Chris Killian sat down with the cast of About My Father and had to inquire which of them went so far as to meet their real-life counterparts. Needless to say, Anders Holm did NOT do any real-life research on Lucky Collins before appearing onscreen:

"No, I just found out last night that I'm based off somebody that's real, I didn't know that," Holm admitted. "But now I want to party with him."

When Killian suggested Holm sit down and watch About My Father with Lucky Collins, the actor wasn't so quick to agree: "Maybe I shouldn't watch the movie with him. Because he'd just kick my ass or something. I don't know!"

It is always a risk portraying a real-life person in a dramatic work – especially when that person seems to be as wealthy and affluent as Lucky Collins is. As you can see in the trailer for About My Father (below), the entire Collins family definitely comes from the world of the 1%, with pet peacocks and private leer jets being just a couple highlights of the wealthy lifestyle that Sebatsitan and Salvo get to tour during a Memorial Day Weekend retreat. With that kind of money, getting back at an actor who portrayed you is easy.

ABOUT MY FATHER SYNOPSIS: The hottest comic in America, Sebastian Maniscalco, joins forces with legendary Italian-American and two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro, in the new comedy "About My Father." The film centers around Sebastian (Maniscalco) who is encouraged by his fiancée (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant hairdresser father Salvo (De Niro) to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family (Kim Cattrall, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, David Rasche). The weekend develops into what can only be described as a culture clash, leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is everything about family.

About My Father will be in theaters on May 26th.