G.I. Joe Star Admits “No One” Has Contacted Them About a Return (And We’re Heartbroken)

If you’re waiting for Snake Eyes to return, we wouldn’t recommend holding your breath. When ComicBook caught up with the cast of The Old Guard 2, we made sure to ask star Henry Golding about the future of one of his most iconic characters: Snake Eyes. Golding played the beloved G.I. Joe team member from the franchise in the 2021 movie Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which finally shed some light on the commando’s backstory. However, Golding was quick to reply that “no one” has called him about a follow-up and having him return as Snake Eyes to the big screen.

“I know there’s stuff happening — there’s rumors of Transformers and Snake Eyes. I don’t know if they’ll just skip our G.I. Joe and go back to the original G.I. Joe, like, who knows?” Golding shared with ComicBook about returning to the series. “I think we had a rough, rough run on that one.”

Golding’s depiction of the commando was embraced by audiences, earning a solid 74% on Rotten Tomatoes‘ audience metric Popcornmeter, however, the Snake Eyes film was struggled with critics, scoring a mere 35% on their Tomatometer. The sad fact that potentially prevents the character’s return is that Snake Eyes was a box office flop when it released four years ago, though some could also blame it on an entertainment industry still recovering from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the film’s poor performance at the box office, Golding shone in the role, giving depth to a traditionally mysterious character and firmly establishing his action star bona fides through his performance in Snake Eyes.

Golding Open to Returning as Snake Eyes

Even though neither Paramount nor Hasbro has yet to reach out to Golding about reprising his role, the actor is eager to take another crack at playing Snake Eyes.

“I would love to,” Golding told us. “I think there was so much potential. And I think it’s such a great character and it’s such a great universe. So, I do hope that they bring it back just for the fans, you know? I don’t have to be in there.”

Ever the gentleman, Golding’s willingness to step away from the franchise flies in the face of us fans who are eager to see him suit up once again. For all its flaws, Snake Eyes‘ action blended Eastern and Western martial arts styles that were a feast for G.I. Joe and action-lovers alike.

Since making a splash as Nick Young in the juggernaut Crazy Rich Asians back in 2018, Golding has shown his range as an actor beyond rom-coms through parts in dark comedies like A Simple Favor and action romps beyond Snake Eyes, such as The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. His latest is playing Tuah in The Old Guard 2. Golding plays an old friend of Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors that may have the answers to the mystery behind their immortal existence.

The Old Guard 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.