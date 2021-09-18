One of Adam Sandler’s Biggest Hits Is Coming to Netflix and Hulu

While most of Adam Sandler’s new movies over the past few years have been streaming exclusive, thanks to a massive deal with Netflix, the former Saturday Night Live star was once a golden ticket at the box office. Many of his low-budget comedies were silly in nature, but they usually made a ton compared to what they cost to produce, and the majority of them remain popular to this day. This includes Grown Ups, which was Sandler’s biggest hit on the big screen, and it’s preparing to come to a couple of different streaming services.

Grown Ups stars Sandler and a bunch of his best friends, as they play grown men who head on a summer vacation with their families and rediscover the joy of their youth. The film is coming to Netflix on September 20th, joining a bunch of other Sandler projects on the streaming service. It won’t be a surprise if Grown Ups is one of Netflix’s most-watched movies after it debuts on the service, considering how well all of his other movies do.

While most movies are usually only on one streaming service at a time, Grown Ups is actually heading to two different services on the 20th. Disney-owned Hulu, one of Netflix’s oldest streaming rivals, is getting Grown Ups at the same exact time. When the clock hits midnight going into Monday morning, both services will have the popular Sandler movie available.

When people think of Adam Sandler movies, Grown Ups probably isn’t the first one that comes to mind. Films like Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, and Big Daddy remain the most prominent of his career, along with the recently released Uncut Gems, but Grown Ups is actually the biggest live-action success in Sandler’s filmography. The movie made more than $271 million worldwide when it was released in 2010.

The second-most financially successful Sandler movie is actually Grown Ups 2, which was released in 2013 and made about $246 million. The franchise was a big one for Sandler, certainly helped by its all-star comedic roster. Sandler starred alongside Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, and Maya Rudolph.

Throughout Sandler’s career, the only titles that made more money than the two Grown Ups films were the animated Hotel Transylvania movies.

Are you looking forward to streaming Grown Ups when it arrives on Netflix and Hulu next week? Let us know in the comments!