Addison Rae Cast in Animal Friends

Animal Friends has cast Addison Rae to join Ryan Reynolds in the new Legendary project. Deadline reports that the live-action/CGI movie has added the social media mega-star to the fold. Alongside the Deadpool star and Raw will be Aubrey Plaza, Jason Mom, and Vince Vaughn. On deck to direct Animal Friends is Emmy-winner Peter Atencio. It's an R-rated road trip comedy from Kevin Burrows who worked on The Croods and Matt Mider. There's a ton of star-power in this one. So, Legendary is probably thinking big with the latest animated offering.

This is the most recent in a slate of movie projects for the TikTok star turned actor. Rae starred in the adaptation of She's All That for Netflix and followed that up with a turn in Eli Roth's Thanksgiving. So, there's some ranger there. While some corners of the Internet still have some skepticism for the influencer. It feels like people like what they see from her so far!

Ryan Reynolds Keeping Himself Busy

With a return to comic book movies on the horizon for Reynolds, all eyes are on Deadpool 3. That was already the case and then the project tore open the Internet with the announcement that Hugh Jackman would be back in the saddle as Logan for the MCU movie. As a part of The Multiverse Saga, it feels like Deadpool 3 will have a lot to do with the ongoing question of the former FOX universes and their place alongside the MCU. For now, fans are just excited and so is Reynolds.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds told Collider recently. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time."

"And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time," he continued. "And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

