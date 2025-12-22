After Four Years, MCU Star Blasts Fan Response to Marvel Movie in the Most Hilarious Way Possible (And He’s Right)

Out of the thirty seven feature films released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of the past seventeen years, only three of them have a negative score on Rotten Tomatoes. As impressive as that feat might be on the whole, the fact that all three of these movies were released by Marvel Studios in the past four years is as sure as any that the accusations that Marvel’s productions have fallen off in quality are actually pretty accurate. Two of those three movies, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Captain America: Brave New World, were sequels, while only one, 2021’s Eternals, was a brand new chapter in the MCU.

Sitting at 47% on Rotten Tomatoes, Eternals is the second lowest movie in the entire MCU. As on point as some of the criticism of Eternals may have been at the time, some of the jabs that were lobbed at the film definitely weren’t genuine, or even all that productive. One star of the film, Kumail Nanjiani, who starred as Kingo in Eternals and even reprised his role for a few episodes of the animated Marvel’s What If..? series, was on the receiving end of plenty of those barbs. Nanjiani has reflected previously on how the reception to the film affected him, but now he’s put his combined those feelings with his trademark wit.

Kumail Nanjiani Gets Candid About Eternals Criticism

In Nanjiani’s latest comedy special “Night Thoughts,” now streaming on Hulu, the comedian got back to his roots while also addressing his recent history in Hollywood. Included in that was talking about how he previously revealed the reception to Eternals lead to him seeking out a therapist. Though he never said the name of the Marvel film by name in the special, he did open up about fan reactions to his therapy reveal, and frankly, he’s on point with all of his rebuttals.

Nanjiani noted in the special that the reaction to his news he sought therapy ellicited only five different kinds of responses, one of them being: “Oh, your big Hollywood movie didn’t do well? Are we supposed to feel sorry for you?” This led to him addressing how people spoke not only about Eternals, but his role in it.

“No, I don’t want you to feel sorry for me. I don’t. But I get to feel sorry for me. This is my life. I’m inside of here,” the comedian said to uproarious laughter in Chicago. “I worked really hard for a year on something that I thought was going to be awesome. When it came out, everyone was like, ‘No, it sucks. Also, we think you’re stupid. Also, we’ve decided you’re gonna be the first person we mock for getting in shape.’ What? How the f**k did that happen? That’s happened to nobody else in the history of civilization. Why me? ‘Oh, he got abs? What a moron.’ What? Who changed the rules? Why didn’t anybody give me a heads-up? Do you know how hard this was? I have not smelled cake in years.”

This bit from Nanjiani kicks off the big finale of his special, and is just the first of five fan criticisms that were thrown at him which he addresses in detail. For fans that want to hear the actor’s thoughts about, it’s worth the watch, not only because it shows how far the actor has come in addressing his personal feelings about the movie’s failure but how ludicrous some of the things fans say to movie stars can be in the end.