After Four Years, My Favorite Comedy Franchise Just Confirmed a Secret Sequel Is Happening This Summer

It’s not easy for Hollywood to keep secrets anymore. More often than not, major reveals from movies get revealed very early thanks to the rumor mill and online scoopers, plus initial reports about casting and production that detail story points fans pick up on. There’s also the matter of leaks for upcoming trailers. Despite a robust plan from Marvel and Disney to market Avengers: Doomsday with brand new teasers every week on Avatar: Fire and Ash, every new release is overshadowed by a leak of what’s coming next. Secrets are tough to keep in the modern era.

That in mind, news this week has proven that sometimes secrets can be held, and that sometimes Hollywood can still surprise us with news. In a move that seems almost unthinkable to fans of the franchise, Jackass star and co-creator Johnny Knoxville took to social media this week to confirm that not only is a fifth movie in the long-running series being put together, but that Paramount Pictures will release the new film very soon, arriving in theaters this summer.

Jackass 5 Is Officially Happening, And It Releases This Summer

Knoxville took to Instagram last night to confirm that a fifth Jackass movie is officially on the way, confirming a June 26, 2026 release date for the sequel. In his post, he writes: “Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer ‘Jackass’ is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th. More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!!” No other details about the film were announced, though none other than franchise stalwart Steve-O replied in the comments, writing, what else, “Yeah dude!!!” which seemingly confirms his return to the series

The fifth Jackass movie marks the first time in four years that the series has released a new movie, with 2022’s Jackass Forever being the last entry. Given the title for the film and the fact that some franchise stars who were notable cast members didn’t appear (and others had passed away), many assumed “Forever” would be the final chapter for the series. The film did perform well, given it was released in the post-pandemic era, bringing in over $75 million against a reported budget of $10 million, a cumulative total the lined up with the first two Jackass movies (but was still shadowed by 2010’s Jackass 3D and its over $171 million global haul).

The biggest question mark for Jackass 5 is which cast members will be back once again. As of this writing, Johnny Knoxville is 54, with other franchise originals like Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Danger Ehren, Wee Man, and Preston Lacy all hovering around a similar age range. The decades of dangerous stunts and their current ages was clearly a concern by the time Jackass Forever rolled around, as the series enlisted younger newcomers for the cast as well, including Zach Holmes, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, Eric Manaka, and Rachel Wolfson. It remains to be seen if any of them will return for the new movie.

Knoxville has previously been open about the severity of the injuries that he suffered while filming Jackass Forever, revealing that his “magic show for a bull” stunt resulted in a traumatic brain injury with a concussion, brain hemorrhage, and a broken wrist and ribs. That alone caused Knoxville to reconsider what kind of material he filmed for the series, and definitely will have fans wondering what a fifth Jackass movie will include, and how risky Knoxville and co. are willing to be this time.