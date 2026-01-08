Sci-fi is having a big year in 2026. This March, we’ll finally watch the high-budget adaptation of Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling as a lonely space traveler trying to save humanity. Then, in June, Steven Spielberg will release a new alien story with Disclosure Day. Furthermore, the year is ending with a bang, as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three will end his ambitious space opera trilogy in December. However, before these heavy hitters arrive, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die is set to kick off the year on a high note by mixing sci-fi, dark comedy, and frantic action.

Briarcliff Entertainment has officially unveiled the first full trailer for Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, providing a comprehensive look at the film’s high-concept premise. The footage introduces a man from the future (Sam Rockwell) who crashes into a quiet diner with a desperate mission to save the world. He claims to be looking for a specific group of people who are the only ones capable of preventing a global catastrophe. However, he wears filthy clothing and sports an untamed beard that makes him look like a deranged individual rather than a savior. So, it is no surprise that the situation quickly transforms into a hostage crisis as local police arrive at the scene to handle what they perceive as a standard criminal threat.

The Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die trailer reveals that the diner standoff is merely the beginning of a chaotic journey through a city under siege by a rogue artificial intelligence. The man from the future leads the survivors through a series of escalating threats that include high-speed car chases and battles against advanced killer robots. Despite the absurd nature of these encounters and the constant stream of dark humor, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die promises a heartfelt exploration of the connection between humanity and technology.

Why You Should Put Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die in Your Watchlist

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die is directed by Gore Verbinski, a great reason to keep the movie on your watchlist. The filmmaker is making a significant return to the director’s chair after a long hiatus from the industry. Verbinski has a proven track record of handling massive visual spectacles and eccentric characters, as seen in his work on the first three Pirates of the Caribbean films. He also directed The Ring and the Academy Award-winning animated feature Rango, proving he can navigate various genres with technical precision.

The strength of the ensemble cast further establishes Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die as a standout entry for 2026. Rockwell is the ideal lead for this kind of frantic and eccentric role, and he is joined by a talented group that includes Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, and Juno Temple. Additionally, the film has already generated significant positive buzz following its screenings at Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest. Critics at these festivals highlighted the movie’s original approach to time travel and its sharp commentary on modern society’s relationship with digital networks. These early reactions suggest that Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die is a rare example of a crowd-pleasing action movie that also offers a substantial and timely narrative.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.